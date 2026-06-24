UTAH COURTS TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATIONS IN GARFIELD AND PIUTE COUNTIES DUE TO COTTONWOOD WILDFIRE

Salt Lake City, Utah – Due to impacts from the Cottonwood Fire, Utah court operations in Garfield and Piute counties are temporarily suspended until further notice.

The closures were ordered by Sixth District Presiding Judge Mandy Larsen pursuant to UCJA Rule 4-410 (6)(A) after both county court facilities lost electrical power as a result of the wildfire. In addition to the power outages, Garfield County currently does not have internet access, and limited staffing and unreliable access to essential court systems prevent the courts from carrying out normal operations.

The temporary closures are necessary to ensure the safety of court personnel and the public and because the affected facilities are unable to support essential court functions. At this time, it is unknown when court operations will resume. The duration of the closures cannot yet be determined.

The Utah Judiciary will provide updates as additional information becomes available. Members of the public with questions about hearings or court business in Garfield or Piute counties should monitor court announcements or contact the Sixth District Court once operations resume.

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