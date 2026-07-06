Proposed Cleanup – Sol on Park Site (Bronx) Comment Deadline

Region: 2

Date: July 6, 2026

Contact Name: DEC, Division of Environmental Remediation

Contact Information: [email protected]

URL:

https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/NYSDEC/bulletins/41831f8?reqfrom=share

DEC invites the public to comment on a proposed cleanup to address contamination related to the Sol on Park site #C203169 (Bronx, Bronx County) within New York's Brownfield Cleanup Program. Public comments about the draft plan must be submitted by Monday, July 6, 2026.

Click the web link above to learn about the site and how to comment.

Project documents can be reviewed online at:

https://extapps.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/C203169/

And at:

Morrisania Library

610 East 169th Street

Bronx, NY 10456

(718) 589-9268

Bronx Community Board Three

1426 Boston Road

Bronx, New York 10456

(718) 378-8054 ext. 141

[email protected]

*Note: This office is physically closed to the public. Call or email to schedule an in-person visit.

Bronx Community Board Four

1650 Selwyn Avenue, Suite 11A

Bronx, New York 10457