Proposed Cleanup – Sol on Park Site (Bronx) Comment Deadline
Proposed Cleanup – Sol on Park Site (Bronx) Comment Deadline
Region: 2
Date: July 6, 2026
Contact Name: DEC, Division of Environmental Remediation
Contact Information: [email protected]
URL:
https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/NYSDEC/bulletins/41831f8?reqfrom=share
DEC invites the public to comment on a proposed cleanup to address contamination related to the Sol on Park site #C203169 (Bronx, Bronx County) within New York's Brownfield Cleanup Program. Public comments about the draft plan must be submitted by Monday, July 6, 2026.
Click the web link above to learn about the site and how to comment.
Project documents can be reviewed online at:
https://extapps.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/C203169/
And at:
Morrisania Library
610 East 169th Street
Bronx, NY 10456
(718) 589-9268
Bronx Community Board Three
1426 Boston Road
Bronx, New York 10456
(718) 378-8054 ext. 141
[email protected]
*Note: This office is physically closed to the public. Call or email to schedule an in-person visit.
Bronx Community Board Four
1650 Selwyn Avenue, Suite 11A
Bronx, New York 10457
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