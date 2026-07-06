Proposed Cleanup – 4001 4th Avenue Redevelopment Site (Brooklyn) Comment Deadline

Region: 2

Date: July 6, 2026

Contact Name: DEC, Division of Environmental Remediation

Contact Information: [email protected]

URL:

https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/NYSDEC/bulletins/4183201?reqfrom=share

DEC invites the public to comment on a proposed cleanup to address contamination related to the 4001 4th Avenue Redevelopment site #C224412 (Brooklyn, Kings County) within New York's Brownfield Cleanup Program. Public comments about the draft plan must be submitted by Monday, July 6, 2026.

Click the web link above to learn about the site and how to comment.

Project documents can be reviewed online at:

https://extapps.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/C224412/

And at:

New York Public Library – Sunset Park Branch

5018 4th Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11220

(718) 230-2255

Brooklyn Community Board 7

4201 4th Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11232

(718) 854-0003