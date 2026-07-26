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Berlin Barracks/ DUI Refusal & DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A3006279

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dakota Garrow                        

STATION: Berlin Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/25/2026 @ 22:10 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 100 / Guptil Rd

VIOLATION: DUI #5

 

ACCUSED:  Fabian Barup                                              

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hyde Park, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time at the above listed location, the Vermont State Police were conducting traffic enforcement when they observed a minor traffic violation. Troopers conducted a traffic stop in which they identified the operator as Fabian Barup of Hyde Park, VT. During the traffic stop, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks observed indicators of impairment. Barup was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/13/2026 @ 0830 hours 

COURT: Washington County Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT:

 

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Berlin Barracks/ DUI Refusal & DLS

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