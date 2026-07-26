Berlin Barracks/ DUI Refusal & DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A3006279

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dakota Garrow

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/25/2026 @ 22:10 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 100 / Guptil Rd

VIOLATION: DUI #5

ACCUSED: Fabian Barup

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hyde Park, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time at the above listed location, the Vermont State Police were conducting traffic enforcement when they observed a minor traffic violation. Troopers conducted a traffic stop in which they identified the operator as Fabian Barup of Hyde Park, VT. During the traffic stop, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks observed indicators of impairment. Barup was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/13/2026 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: