Berlin Barracks/ DUI Refusal & DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A3006279
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dakota Garrow
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/25/2026 @ 22:10 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 100 / Guptil Rd
VIOLATION: DUI #5
ACCUSED: Fabian Barup
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hyde Park, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time at the above listed location, the Vermont State Police were conducting traffic enforcement when they observed a minor traffic violation. Troopers conducted a traffic stop in which they identified the operator as Fabian Barup of Hyde Park, VT. During the traffic stop, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks observed indicators of impairment. Barup was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/13/2026 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT:
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