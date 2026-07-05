UPDATE: Traffic Alert - 3286 VT Route 113, Vershire

Route 113 in Vershire has re-opened. Details on the crash will be provided in a subsequent press release.

From: Deslauriers, Katherine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Sunday, July 5, 2026 6:52 AM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: Traffic Alert - 3286 VT Route 113, Vershire

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State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

3286 VT Route 113, Vershire has both lanes obstructed in the area of due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 2-4 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.