Trait Biosciences highlights CBD82S™ anxiety-reducing potential using its water-soluble CBD technology platform

Trait Biosciences develops proprietary technologies that convert cannabinoids into water-soluble forms for improved performance and delivery. Trait Biosciences' CBD82S™ water-soluble cannabidiol powder Novel CBD82S™ Delivers Enhanced Absorption and Efficacy for Next-Generation Cannabinoid-Based Anxiety Solutions

Trait Biosciences highlights CBD82S™ reducing anxiety-like behavior in mice, showcasing enhanced absorption via water-soluble CBD technology platform

We believe water-soluble cannabinoids represent a game-changing advancement in cannabinoid science, unlocking new possibilities for product performance, formulation design, and consumer experience” — Dr. Hanny Kanafani, President and COO of Trait Biosciences

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trait Biosciences, a biotechnology company developing breakthrough and proprietary cannabinoid scientific innovations, today highlighted results of reduced anxiety in mice dosed orally with its proprietary CBD82S™ ingredient. CBD82S™ uses Trait’s water-solubility technology, which addresses many longstanding challenges associated with conventional CBD ingredients, including formulation, dosing, and stability.Anxiety disorders are among the most common mental health conditions worldwide, affecting millions of people and significantly impacting the quality of life of both humans and companion animals, creating a growing need for effective therapeutical options.While conventional treatments such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and benzodiazepines remain important clinical tools, they can present limitations including delayed onset of action, sedation, cognitive impairment, tolerance, and dependency concerns. As a result, researchers continue to explore alternative approaches that may provide effective symptom management with improved tolerability.The functional benefits of CBD have emerged as a promising area of investigation due to its interaction with the endocannabinoid system and its potential role in supporting well-being. However, the widespread adoption of CBD-based solutions has been limited by CBD’s poor water solubility, inconsistent absorption, and low oral bioavailability, leading to variability in outcomes."One of the greatest challenges facing cannabinoid health and wellness solutions is how effectively CBD is delivered," said Dr. Hanny Kanafani, President and COO of Trait Biosciences. "By transforming CBD into a truly water-soluble form, we aim to improve absorption, thereby enhancing efficacy, consistency, and formulation flexibility across a wide range of applications."Trait Biosciences' proprietary technology converts hemp-derived conventional CBD into CBD82S™, a water-soluble cannabinoid ingredient that dissolves in water without the formation of nano-oils or the addition of emulsifiers, encapsulants, or other chemicals. The water-soluble nature of CBD82S™ enables predictable dosing and more consistent absorption, addressing one of the key barriers to broader cannabinoid efficacy in both human and animal health applications. CBD82S™ is manufactured under GMP standards and is compatible with multiple delivery formats, including oral, topical, inhalable, and injectable applications.In vivo testing conducted by Trait Biosciences highlights the health advantages of Trait’s technology. In mouse model testing specifically designed to understand behavioral changes, oral administration of CBD82S™ significantly decreased mice locomotor activity compared to control mice, a finding consistent with reduced anxiety-like behavior. These results suggest that the enhanced bioavailability of CBD82S™ may improve the effectiveness of cannabidiol in anxiety-related applications and encourages the development of next-generation cannabinoid-based wellness and therapeutic solutions."As scientific interest in cannabinoids continues to grow, advances in technology will play an increasingly important role in translating promising research into real-world products," Dr. Kanafani added. "We believe water-soluble cannabinoids represent a game-changing advancement in cannabinoid science, unlocking new possibilities for product performance, formulation flexibility, and consumer experience."Trait Biosciences continues to advance research on CBD82S™ and other water-soluble cannabinoid ingredients, with ongoing efforts focused on improving cannabinoid delivery, bioavailability, efficacy, and formulation versatility across consumer wellness and companion animal health products.About Trait BiosciencesTrait Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on the development of proprietary technologies that convert cannabinoids into water-soluble forms to improve their formulation stability, solubility, and delivery characteristics. The company operates a B2B model, partnering with companies across broad health and wellness categories to enable next-generation cannabinoid-based human and pet products.For inquiries and collaboration opportunities, contact: info@traitbio.com

Trait Biosciences' Water-Soluble CBD Technology Platform for Superior Bioavailability and Enhanced Efficacy

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