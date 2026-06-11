Trait Biosciences Reports Findings from Water-Soluble Cannabidiol (CBD) Formulation in Companion Animals

Trait Biosciences develops proprietary technologies that convert cannabinoids into water-soluble forms for improved performance and delivery. Trait Biosciences' CBD82S™ water-soluble cannabidiol powder

14-day in-home evaluation observed owner-reported changes in mobility-related behaviors following topical CBD82S™ application

By enabling water-soluble forms, our technology is innovated to improve the functional benefits of CBD and performance characteristics such as consistency and absorption across delivery formats” — Dr. Hanny Kanafani, President and COO of Trait Biosciences

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trait Biosciences, a biotechnology company developing breakthrough and proprietary cannabinoid scientific innovations, today announced exploratory observational findings from an in-home evaluation of its water-soluble cannabidiol ingredient, CBD82S™, applied topically to companion animals with owner-reported joint discomfort and mobility limitations.The 14-day assessment involved companion animals receiving daily topical application, dosed appropriately for their body weight. Owners reported changes in mobility-related behaviors over the evaluation period, including:• Changes in ease of movement (walking, standing, jumping)• Changes in activity levels and engagement• Observable differences in comfort-related behavior and demeanorAddressing Solubility and Formulation Constraints in Cannabinoid DevelopmentCannabidiol (CBD) has been studied for its potential roles in inflammation-related pathways and mobility-related outcomes in animal health. However, its broader utility in formulation development has been constrained by poor aqueous solubility, which can limit bioavailability, dosing consistency, and formulation flexibility.Trait Biosciences has developed unique science-based solutions that convert hemp-derived cannabinoids into water-soluble forms using a number of technology processes, resulting in highly purified forms of CBD that address important limitations of conventional cannabinoids, including:• Aqueous solubility• Formulation stability and dosing consistency• Compatibility with diverse delivery formatsBy improving solubility at the molecular level, Trait ingredients expand formulation options for cannabinoid-infused products across animal health and other bioactive delivery applications.CBD82S™ is Trait Biosciences’ lead water-soluble cannabidiol ingredient and the first of multiple cannabinoid molecules in development within its broader platform pipeline.“Our focus is on applying biochemical and formulation science to address the fundamental solubility limitations of cannabinoids,” said Dr. Hanny Kanafani, President and COO of Trait Biosciences. “By enabling water-soluble forms, our technology is innovated to improve the functional benefits of CBD and performance characteristics such as consistency and absorption potential across delivery formats.”About Trait BiosciencesTrait Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on the development of proprietary technologies that convert cannabinoids into water-soluble forms to improve their formulation stability, solubility, and delivery characteristics. The company operates a B2B model, partnering with developers across animal health, nutraceutical, and bioactive formulation development applications to enable next-generation cannabinoid-based products.For inquiries and collaboration opportunities, contact: info@traitbio.com

Trait Biosciences' Water-Soluble CBD Technology Platform for Superior Bioavailability and Enhanced Efficacy

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