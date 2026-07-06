AuditFile Launches E-Signatures

Engagement letters and rep letters now go from draft to signed to filed in the binder — without leaving the platform

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AuditFile, Inc., the cloud-based audit platform built by CPAs, today launched AuditFile E-Signatures, bringing client signing into the same AI-powered workspace where firms already run their audit, review, and compilation engagements.Signatures are where engagements stall. Engagement letters, management representation letters, and confirmations get exported to a separate signing tool, emailed around, downloaded, renamed, and re-filed by hand. AuditFile E-Signatures collapses all of that into a single motion: send a document for signature from inside the engagement, watch signer status in real time, and when the last party signs, the completed package files itself back into the audit binder — attached to the right workpaper, ready for review."Every audit runs on signatures, and every firm collects them the same way: export, upload somewhere else, email, download, rename, re-file. That's not auditing, that's paperwork," said Steven Bong, CEO of AuditFile. "This is the whole idea behind our agentic suite — the platform does the busywork and the auditor does the auditing. You send the letter, the client signs, and the signed package lands in the binder exactly where a reviewer expects to find it."Firms can send the documents they already work in — Word, Excel, or PDF — and every signer gets a clean, secure signing experience through a private link. No reformatting, no attachments floating around inboxes, no wondering which version got signed.E-Signatures joins the growing agentic side of the AuditFile platform, where an AI assistant already helps teams draft and edit engagement documents and answer technical questions inside the engagement. Put together, an engagement letter can now go from first draft to signed, certified evidence in the binder without the audit team ever switching tools.And because auditors live and die by documentation, every completed request comes with a certificate of completion: a tamper-evident record of who signed, when, and from where, sealed with a cryptographic fingerprint. The signed document and its certificate stay together in the engagement file, ready for peer review.Highlights:- Send Word, Excel, or PDF documents for signature directly from the engagement.- Private, signer-specific links — each recipient sees only their own signing task.- Real-time signer status, visible to the whole engagement team.- A certificate of completion with the full signing history and cryptographic verification.- Signed packages that file themselves back into the binder, linked to the originating procedure or workpaper.- AuditFile E-Signatures is available beginning July 6, 2026, for AuditFile customers on eligible plans.For more information or to schedule a demo, visit https://auditfile.com About AuditFileFounded by CPAs in 2011, AuditFile, Inc. delivered the profession's first completely cloud-based audit automation solution to help firms of all sizes perform audits more efficiently and effectively. AuditFile is designed to give auditors a simple, yet sophisticated solution that combines workpaper and trial balance management, audit workflow, methodology, risk assessment, reporting, e-signatures, and AI in one secure platform.

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