AuditFile Announces Launch of QualityLink

AuditFile Brings The Power of Agentic AI To SQMS 1 & 2 and ISQM 1 & 2

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AuditFile, the leading cloud-based audit automation platform, today announced the launch of QualityLink, an integrated, AI-driven solution designed to help CPA firms comply with the full suite of quality management standards: AICPA SQMS No. 1 and SQMS No. 2, as well as ISQM 1 and ISQM 2.AuditFile QualityLink combines agentic artificial intelligence with AuditFile’s established audit automation technology to streamline both firm-level quality management (SQMS No. 1 and ISQM 1) and engagement quality review requirements (SQMS No. 2 and ISQM 2). The result is a unified platform that simplifies compliance with the new quality management standards, reduces administrative burden, and strengthens consistency across engagements.“With QualityLink, we set out to solve the entire quality management challenge — not just one standard,” said Steven Bong, CEO of AuditFile. “Firms now face complex responsibilities under SQMS 1 and SQMS 2, and the international ISQM requirements mirror that complexity. We built an AI-powered solution that enables firms to operationalize, monitor, and document their quality management system with clarity, accuracy, and real-time intelligence.”SQMS 1 and ISQM 1 require firms to establish, implement, and monitor a comprehensive system of quality management covering governance, ethics, client acceptance, engagement performance, resources, and monitoring activities. SQMS 2 and ISQM 2 introduce enhanced requirements for Engagement Quality Reviews (EQRs), including reviewer eligibility, timely performance, and robust documentation.AuditFile QualityLink brings these requirements together into one cohesive, automated environment.Key Features Include:AI-Driven Risk Assessment – identifies firm-level quality risks mapped to SQMS 1 and ISQM 1 components.Automated Monitoring & Remediation – evaluates controls, flags deficiencies, and tracks corrective actions.Integrated EQR Workflows – fully aligned with SQMS 2 and ISQM 2 reviewer performance and documentation requirements.Centralized Quality Management Dashboard – real-time visibility across firm-wide and engagement-level compliance activities.Regulatory-Aligned Templates & Evidence Capture – ensures consistent documentation for peer review and inspection readiness.Seamless Integration with the Advantage Audit Suite – connecting engagement data directly to firm-level quality management processes.“We believe quality management should strengthen the firm, not slow it down,” Bong added. “By embedding AI into the core of QualityLink, firms gain continuous insights, automated documentation, and a practical way to stay ahead of both U.S. and international quality management requirements.” AuditFile QualityLink is now available to all AuditFile customers.For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.auditfile.com or contact sales@auditfile.com.

