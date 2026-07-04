Independence Day 2026

WHEREAS, 250 years ago a group of visionaries, our founding fathers, set out and established a new and independent nation, unlike any other, based on the philosophies of a representative democracy to affirm and safeguard each citizen’s personal right to pursue their own destiny and purpose; and

WHEREAS, the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, by the Second Continental Congress secured and permanently enshrined the principles of the United States of America and provided a framework for a balanced and accountable government and society that prioritized the freedom and wellbeing of the citizenry, not only from outside forces, but also from their own governing bodies; and

WHEREAS, our Nation’s founders showed their devotion to liberty when they risked their lives to secure the freedoms underscored in the Declaration of Independence and the safeguards that would be detailed in the Constitution, and throughout our history, Americans have remained steadfast in advancing and preserving a country of liberty and justice for all; and

WHEREAS, the bravery and sacrifice of the United States Armed Forces service members has carried forward the principles established by our founding fathers and has afforded us continued freedom and peace, and we recognize the service of all our veterans, active-duty service members, reservists, National Guard members, and their families; and

WHEREAS, this Fourth of July, as we commemorate the signing of our Nation’s Declaration of Independence and celebrate our exceptional liberties, let us pause to reflect on the profound significance and true cost of peace. As we celebrate the 250th anniversary of our Nation’s founding, may we also honor the enduring spirit that has carried America through generations. Let us pay tribute to and thank the heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice to preserve our freedom.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim July 4, 2026, as:

Independence Day

in Alaska and encourage all Alaskans to acknowledge and celebrate the birth of our Great Nation and to honor those who have defended, and continue to defend, our State and Country.

Dated: July 4, 2026