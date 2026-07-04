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Missing/Runaway Vulnerable Juvenile: Kaleesi M. Patterson

SVPD


Missing/Runaway Vulnerable Juvenile: Kaleesi M. Patterson

Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies are attempting to locate a 12-year-old female missing/runaway juvenile, Kaleesi Patterson, and ask for your help.

Deputies have been attempting to locate Kaleesi after her mother reported her as a runaway.   Kaleesi did not return home from being outside on July 1, 2026, and was last seen in the 16400 block of E. Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley.  All efforts to locate her have been unsuccessful.  

Today, July 3, 2026, her mom reported that Kaleesi had not returned home, was no longer answering her phone, and she is concerned for Kaleesi’s welfare.   

Kaleesi Patterson is described as a 12-year-old White female, approximately 5’4”, 135 lbs., with multi- shades of brown hair.  She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and brown pants.

If you have seen Kaleesi M. Patterson or know her location, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #2026-10089939. 

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Kaleesi Flyer

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Missing/Runaway Vulnerable Juvenile: Kaleesi M. Patterson

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