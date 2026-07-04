PARENT GUIDES HELP FAMILIES UNDERSTAND LEAP STUDENT REPORTS
School systems will begin sharing 2026 state assessment student reports with families
As Louisiana school systems begin sharing student assessment reports with families, the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is providing a collection of parent resources to help families better understand their child's results and support learning at home.
School systems have received individual student reports for the 2025-2026 school year and will distribute them to families in the coming days.
To support those conversations, the LDOE offers two sets of parent resources for the state's major assessments:
- Student Report Parent Guides, which explain each section of a student's score report and what the results mean.
- Assessment Parent Guides, which provide an overview of each assessment, including what students are tested on and how results are used.
Parent guides are available for:
Additional state testing resources and translated version of the parent guides are available on our Family State Testing Resources page.
Understanding Grow. Achieve. Thrive.
This year's LEAP results are the first that will contribute to Grow. Achieve. Thrive., Louisiana's revised accountability system. While LEAP measures an individual student's academic performance, Grow. Achieve. Thrive. uses multiple measures to evaluate how well schools are helping students grow academically, achieve proficiency, and graduate ready for college, careers, or military service.
The first School Performance Scores under the revised accountability system will be released later this year. Families can learn more about Grow. Achieve. Thrive. on the LDOE accountability webpage.
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