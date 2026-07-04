PARENT GUIDES HELP FAMILIES UNDERSTAND LEAP STUDENT REPORTS

School systems will begin sharing 2026 state assessment student reports with families

As Louisiana school systems begin sharing student assessment reports with families, the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is providing a collection of parent resources to help families better understand their child's results and support learning at home.

School systems have received individual student reports for the 2025-2026 school year and will distribute them to families in the coming days.

To support those conversations, the LDOE offers two sets of parent resources for the state's major assessments: