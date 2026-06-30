LOUISIANA MILKEN EDUCATOR SARAH WATKINS HONORED IN NATION'S CAPITAL

Louisiana educator Sarah Watkins was honored in Washington, D.C., as part of the 2025 class of Milken Educator Award recipients.

Watkins, an eighth-grade English language arts teacher at Stella Worley Middle School in Jefferson Parish Schools, attended the Milken Educator Awards Forum June 12–14. The national event brought together honorees from across the country for professional learning, networking, and celebration.

Milken Educator Awards Founder Lowell Milken officially recognized Watkins during the event and presented her with an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize. Watkins was first surprised with the award during a schoolwide assembly at Stella Worley Middle School in November.

“Sarah’s commitment to student growth and teacher development is a powerful example of the academic excellence driving progress across our state,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “This national recognition reaffirms that Louisiana educators are among the best in the country.”

Watkins has taught for 16 years and is known for creating a classroom where students build confidence, lead academic discussions, ask questions, and support one another. She also serves as a mentor teacher on the school’s instructional leadership team, coaches teachers, models lessons, leads professional development, and supports schoolwide initiatives.

Watkins is Louisiana’s 54th Milken Educator Award recipient. The award includes the $25,000 prize, an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., lifetime membership in the national Milken Educator Network, powerful mentorship and professional development opportunities, and access to a brain trust of over 3,000 Milken Educators working to shape the future of K-12 education.