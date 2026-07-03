MPD Makes Arrest in Two Northwest Business Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect following two consecutive property offenses committed in Northwest.

On Thursday, July 2, 2026, at approximately 6:26 a.m., Third District officers responded to the report of a burglary at a business in the 1800 block of 14th Street, Northwest. Upon arrival, officers observed a suspect on the property of a closed business, in close proximity to a crowbar and a damaged door.



The investigation revealed that the suspect had entered a closed restaurant, removed property, and exited the location. The suspect then attempted to break into an adjacent closed business, damaging the side patio door. Before the suspect could gain entry, MPD officers arrived on the scene and apprehended the individual.



32-year-old Elisha Anwar Bridges, of no fixed address was arrested and charged with Burglary in the Second Degree, Felony Destruction of Property, Unlawful Entry, Two Misdemeanor Counts of Assault on a Police Officer, and Resisting Arrest.

CCN: 26091286

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