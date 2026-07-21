Register Now: Owls of Rhode Island!

Registration is NOW OPEN for "Owls of Rhode Island"! The Town of Cumberland is excited to partner with the Audubon Society of Rhode Island for "Owls of Rhode Island" at the Amaral Building on Thursday, August 13, 2026. Children will discover the fascinating owls that call Rhode Island home while learning about their habitats, diet, amazing senses, and unique adaptations. Best of all, each program includes a live owl!

Choose the program that's right for your child:

➡️ Level 1 (10:00 AM) – For students entering Grades 1–2

Hands-on activities introduce young learners to owl senses and adaptations.

REGISTER FOR LEVEL 1

➡️Level 2 (11:30 AM) – For students entering Grades 3–8

Older students become owl detectives as they investigate owl habitats, behaviors, and adaptations.

REGISTER FOR LEVEL 2

Space is limited, so don't wait to register!

We can't wait to see you for this exciting, interactive wildlife experience!