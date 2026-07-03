Home Affairs marks two years of progress under the GNU

Over the past 24 months under the Government of National Unity (GNU), the Home Affairs ecosystem, inclusive of the Department of Home Affairs, the Border Management Authority (BMA) and Government Printing Works (GPW), has been driving an ambitious digital transformation agenda.

The goal is to reform all systems and processes to deliver Home Affairs @ home by decentralising access to services through technology.

Instead of forcing citizens and visitors to come to the department to access a service, technology is being used to bring services directly to them.

Two years later, this reform programme is delivering measurable results, with even more ambitious reforms still to come.

Highlights delivered over the past two years include:

Expanding access to Smart ID Cards

The new digital partnership model with the banking sector has already expanded Smart ID replacement services to 252 bank branches, processing more than 300 000 applications in just over four months. By the end of the year, the network will grow to 750 branches.

Digitalising and securing the immigration system

The Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) has introduced facial recognition and advanced document verification to modernise visa processing. Following its successful rollout to travellers from four countries, it will shortly be expanded to all visa-required countries and additional visa categories.

Introducing Digital ID

Draft regulations have been published for South Africa's secure Digital Identity system, which will bring services directly onto smartphones. The next phase will see the final regulations promulgated and the Digital ID prototype launched.

Replacing the Green Barcoded ID Book

Home Affairs issued a record four million Smart ID Cards during the 2025/26 financial year, more than 1.3 million above the previous annual average.

Strengthening enforcement

Lawful inland deportations have increased by 46%, supported by enhanced technological capabilities at the BMA. The recruitment of additional Immigration Officers and Border Guards will further strengthen the enforcement of South Africa's immigration laws.

Restoring integrity

Action against corruption has resulted in 98 dismissals, 40 arrests and 10 convictions across Home Affairs and the BMA. The next phase will focus on fully implementing the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) recommendations to stamp out corruption.

Going global

Following an order from the Constitutional Court, Home Affairs delivered an automated citizenship reinstatement portal. The department also rolled out dedicated service centres for citizens abroad to expand access and cut turnaround times.

In the next phase of work, Smart ID Card and passport applications will be digitalised for citizens abroad in the same manner that the digital partnership has done with the banking sector domestically.

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, said he is proud of the progress achieved during the past 24 months.

“I am immensely proud of what #TeamHomeAffairs has achieved during the past 24 months. Innovations like five-minute paperless applications at over 250 bank branches were unthinkable prior to the Home Affairs @ home programmes. By driving innovation and embracing digital transformation, we are delivering well ahead of schedule, and we will not rest until we complete this work to deliver dignity for all,” said Minister Schreiber.

Enquiries:

Carli van Wyk

Spokesperson to the Minister

#GovZAUpdates