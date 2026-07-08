Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,211 in the last 365 days.

Two Men Arrested After Attempting To Steal Copper Wiring From TDOT Interstate Equipment

Quick work by Southeast Precinct officers overnight led to the arrest of two men trying to steal copper wiring used to power TDOT interstate signs on I-24. Michael See, 42, and Thomas Allard, 41, admitted to the attempted theft and vandalism following their arrests.

TDOT employees advised the wiring was worth approximately $1,500, but the damage caused was estimated at $10,000 to repair.

See and Allard are both charged with vandalism and attempted theft. See was also found to have a small bag of meth, for which he was additionally charged with drug possession.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Two Men Arrested After Attempting To Steal Copper Wiring From TDOT Interstate Equipment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.