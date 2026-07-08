Two Men Arrested After Attempting To Steal Copper Wiring From TDOT Interstate Equipment
Quick work by Southeast Precinct officers overnight led to the arrest of two men trying to steal copper wiring used to power TDOT interstate signs on I-24. Michael See, 42, and Thomas Allard, 41, admitted to the attempted theft and vandalism following their arrests.
TDOT employees advised the wiring was worth approximately $1,500, but the damage caused was estimated at $10,000 to repair.
See and Allard are both charged with vandalism and attempted theft. See was also found to have a small bag of meth, for which he was additionally charged with drug possession.
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