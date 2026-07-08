Prolific Home Depot Shoplifting Suspect Jailed On 33 Charges

A prolific Home Depot shoplifter is jailed this morning on $190,000 bond after Organized Retail Crime Unit detectives linked him to more than 30 incidents from January to May. Charles Lindsey, 25, of Jackson, TN, is alleged to have gone to various locations throughout Davidson County to steal tools and lawn equipment then posted the stolen items on Facebook Marketplace.

Lindsey was arrested in Brentwood in May, and during jail calls was heard instructing his girlfriend, Emily Gilbert, 40, and her friend to commit additional thefts at Home Depot in the same manner he would. Both women were observed carrying out the planned theft in June at the Home Depot location in Madison and were arrested two days later.

Gilbert was charged with organized retail crime and released on $10,000 bond.

Lindsey is estimated to have stolen more than $28,000 worth of tools from Home Depot. He is charged with 32 counts of theft and one count of organized retail crime supervisor.