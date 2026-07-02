Citizens Help Thwart Hit-and-Run Suspect’s Attempt to Avoid Arrest

Spokane Valley and Spokane County Deputies responded to the report of a hit-and-run crash near Barker Road and the Spokane River. With information from witnesses, Deputies located the suspect and, after a foot pursuit, successfully took him into custody. The suspect’s car, which he was driving with permission of the owner, was heavily damaged. After he fled on foot, the vehicle caught fire, and Spokane Valley Firefighters responded to extinguish the flames.

On July 1, 2026, at approximately 7:20 pm, Spokane Valley and Spokane County Deputies responded to the report of a hit-and-run collision in the 2300 block of N. Barker Road in Spokane Valley.

The victim said a black Subaru Impreza hit his vehicle while it was parked in the parking area. A witness told him the Subaru fled north after the crash.

Another caller reported he was behind the Subaru near E. Marietta Avenue and N. McMillan Road and provided the license plate number. They stated the vehicle fled south on Barker at a high speed and the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Kyle T. Davis Jr., was driving recklessly, passing other vehicles over a double yellow line. The witness said the Subaru was smoking and was last seen near Mission and Barker.

A different caller advised a Subaru was in the parking lot of Selkirk Jr. High, 1409 N. Harvest Parkway. They said a male (Davis) ran north toward Mission; the car was smoking and possibly on fire.

Additional callers reported seeing Davis jump fences as he ran toward Mission.

At approximately 7:23 pm, a Deputy turned onto Mission and observed Davis approach a white Acura, and he appeared to try the door handle.

The Deputy activated the emergency equipment in his fully marked patrol car and observed Davis look toward him before he continued to flee.

During the chase, the Deputy ordered Davis to stop, but he ignored the command as he kept jumping fences in what would prove to be a failed attempt to escape.

With assistance from additional citizens in the area, the Deputy caught up to Davis as he tried to jump another fence and took him into custody. During a search following his arrest, Deputies located two jiggler/shaved keys, commonly used to steal older vehicles, in Davis’s pocket.

Deputies retraced Davis’s path and collected his phone, drug paraphernalia, and other items that he is believed to have discarded.

Spokane Valley Firefighters responded to the now-burning Subaru and extinguished the flames.

Deputies contacted the registered owner of the Subaru, who confirmed that Davis had permission to drive the vehicle, but didn’t know where he was or what he was doing. They advised her of the hit-and-run collision; that the car was heavily damaged, had caught fire, and was probably a total loss. She explained she did not have insurance for the vehicle.

With the drug paraphernalia and other evidence, Deputies believed Davis was driving while impaired. They also learned that Davis’s driving privileges were suspended and that he was required to have an ignition interlock device installed.

After receiving a search warrant, Deputies collected a sample of Davis’s blood for later testing.

Davis was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail on misdemeanor charges of Hit-and-Run-Unattended Vehicle, Driving Under the Influence, Driving without a Required Interlock Device, Obstructing Law Enforcement, and Possession of Motor Vehicle Theft Tools.



