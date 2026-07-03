FK Cēsis 2030 Launched

FK Cēsis 2030 FK Cēsis Women's Team FK Cēsis Men's Team

Long-term strategic initiative aimed at elevating the club to new heights in Latvian and Baltic football while strengthening community ties

The future of FK Cēsis is incredibly bright, and we're proud to be building something that will have a lasting impact on our community and the region” — Kristine Zake

CēSIS, LATVIA, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CĒSIS, LATVIA – FK Cēsis announced the launch of FK Cēsis 2030, a bold, long-term strategic initiative aimed at elevating the club to new heights in Latvian and Baltic football while strengthening community ties. The project was significantly advanced by the recent visit of FK Cēsis advisor Ben Tilney and one of the FK Cēsis women and men’s club owners Kevin Doyle, who emphasized a “think big, go big” philosophy to drive transformative growth.The FK Cēsis 2030 initiative outlines ambitious goals focused on integration, excellence, expansion, and community impact:• Further integration between the women’s, men’s, and academy programs to create a cohesive, unified club structure.• Promotion of both the men’s and women’s teams into the top football leagues in Latvia.• Doubling the size of the academy to nurture and develop even more young talent.• Positioning FK Cēsis as the premier destination for football in the Baltics, extending its influence well beyond Latvia.• Developing international pathways for players within the FK Cēsis system.• Establishing a community foundation to promote and support families, charities, arts, and culture initiatives in the Cēsis region.• Implementing a scholarship program for students who are also players.Kristīne Zake, one of the organization leaders and one of the original founders of the FK Cēsis Academy, said, "These are incredibly exciting times for our entire organization. I still remember when this was just an idea shared among a small group of people who believed Cēsis deserved something special. To see how far we've come—and what we continue to build—is truly inspiring.She continued, “the academy has become much more than a place to play football. It has become a second home for so many children and families in our community, creating opportunities, friendships, and a sense of belonging. As we continue to grow, we're excited to expand those opportunities even further through new international partnerships and player pathways that will benefit not only our athletes but their families as well. The future of FK Cēsis is incredibly bright, and we're proud to be building something that will have a lasting impact on our community and the region."“We are thinking big and going big with FK Cēsis 2030,” said Kevin Doyle, part of the ownership team for the FK Cēsis women and men’s clubs. “This initiative is about building a lasting legacy that integrates our programs, elevates our teams to the highest levels, creates opportunities for our players on the international stage, and gives back to the community that supports us.”Roberts Cipe, FK Cēsis sporting director, said, “The project builds on FK Cēsis’s foundation since its establishment in 2023, with the motto “One goal, one team, one city – Cēsis!” Under our new ownership and with growing international partnerships, the club is poised for significant expansion.”Karīna Martinova, club media director and women’s team player, said, “while it is important to plan for the future, it is equally important to recognize what we have already accomplished. Our men’s team was recently promoted; we established our women’s team which is competing now at the country’s top levels and our academy is already one of the largest in Latvia thanks to the hard work of Kristine Zake and all the local families and players. Our women’s team will also be hosting the inaugural Four Castles International Invitational on 10 October of this year where we will be hosting Wellington Recreation Football Club Women’s team, one of the fastest growing and successful programs in the United Kingdom from Northern Ireland.”Ben Tilney, Advisor to FK Cēsis, UK winning football manager and former player for the English national football team program said, “I have played at the highest level of European football, and I can say with confidence that FK Cēsis has all the tools in place to take what they have accomplished to the next level. Their forward-thinking attitude and vision will not only create a center of football excellence in Latvia but will raise the bar for all the Baltics.”Key club figures will play major roles in executing the project, including board members and team owners Karīna Martinova, Kristine Zake, Roberts Cipe, Joe Clements, Emils Peterson and Chris Wilkinson. Special thanks and recognition go to women’s coach Džeina Eglīte and men’s coach Andis Rozītis for their ongoing dedication and leadership in developing talent across all levels and they will be a huge part of this initiative.About FK Cēsis Founded in 2023 in Cēsis, Latvia, FK Cēsis is a forward-looking football club dedicated to providing a healthy, developmental environment for players of all ages and genders. The club focuses on technical skill, physical fitness, discipline, and community values while striving for competitive success. For more information, visit fkcesis.lv or follow the club on social media.

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