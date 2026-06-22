FK Cēsis Director and Women’s Player Karīna Martinova Selected to Represent Latvia at Council of Europe Democracy Event

Karīna Martinova speaking at the Council of Europe event as a delegate from Latvia

The event, organized by the Council of Europe and supported by the European Union, took place from June 17–19, 2026, in Strasbourg, France

Participating as Latvia’s delegate at Hack the Hate was an incredible opportunity to connect my passions for media, youth empowerment, and community building. I’m grateful to FK Cēsis for its support.” — Karīna Martinova

CESIS, LATVIA, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FK Cēsis is proud to announce that Karīna Martinova, the club’s Media Director and a player on its women’s team, was selected to represent Latvia among a group of delegates from across Europe at the Council of Europe’s “Hack the Hate, Renew Democracy” Democracy Hackathon and No Hate Speech Week conference, held June 17–19, 2026, in Strasbourg, France. Her selection reflects the growing role of athletes and sports leaders in civic engagement and community development, values that FK Cēsis seeks to promote both on and off the field.Martinova was among a select group of youth leaders, media professionals, policymakers, technologists, and civil society representatives invited from across Europe to participate in the event. Through her work with FK Cēsis, Martinova has helped expand the club's community engagement, media outreach, and youth-focused initiatives, making her a strong representative of Latvia's next generation of civic and sports leaders.This high-profile gathering brought together policymakers, technologists, youth leaders, and civil society representatives to address hate speech, promote democratic security, and develop practical solutions under the framework of the New Democratic Pact for Europe. As a delegate, Martinova contributed to discussions on safe democratic participation, particularly for women and underrepresented groups, aligning closely with her work in media, youth programs, and community engagement through FK Cēsis.“We are incredibly honored that Karīna has been chosen to represent Latvia on this international stage,” said Kevin Doyle, majority owner of FK Cēsis. “As both a player and our Media Director, she exemplifies the values that define our club—leadership, inclusion, and community impact. Her selection reflects her dedication and highlights both her individual talents and the growing impact of Latvian women’s football in promoting positive social change beyond the pitch.”Martinova shared her thoughts on the experience: “Participating as Latvia’s delegate at Hack the Hate was an incredible opportunity to connect my passions for media, youth empowerment, and community building with broader European efforts to combat hate speech and strengthen democracy,” Martinova said. “I’m grateful to FK Cēsis for its support and look forward to bringing these insights back to our club and community.”This achievement underscores FK Cēsis’s commitment to developing well-rounded athletes and leaders who contribute meaningfully to society. The club extends its congratulations to Karīna and looks forward to her continued contributions both on and off the field.About FK CēsisFK Cēsis is a football club based in Cēsis, Latvia, dedicated to developing athletes, promoting community engagement, and expanding opportunities in both men’s and women’s football. Through competitive play, youth development, and civic initiatives, the club seeks to create positive impact both on and off the field.

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