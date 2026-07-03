Monthly Decision Maker Panel data - June 2026

The June 2026 DMP survey was conducted between 5-19 June 2026 and received 2,083 responses.

Firms reported that their realised annual own-price growth was 3.8% in the three months to June, unchanged from the three months to May. Note that the DMP covers own prices from firms across the whole economy, not just consumer-facing firms.

Year-ahead own-price inflation was expected to be 4.1% in the three months to June, 0.1 percentage points higher than firms reported in the three months to May. The single-month reading was unchanged at 4.0%. Businesses therefore expect output price inflation to rise by 0.3 percentage points over the next year, based on three-month averages.

Expectations for year-ahead CPI inflation remained unchanged at 3.7% in the three months to June. In the single-month data year-ahead CPI inflation expectations fell from 3.7% to 3.3%. Three-year-ahead CPI inflation expectations were 2.9% in the three months to June, up 0.1 percentage points relative to the three months to May.

Firms reported that annual wage growth was 4.1% in the three months to June, down 0.1 percentage points from the three months to May. Expected year-ahead wage growth rose slightly, by 0.1 percentage points to 3.5% in the three months to June. This implies that firms expect their wage growth to decline by 0.6 percentage points over the next 12 months.

Since April, the DMP survey has asked firms how they expect the recent energy shock to affect their business over the next 12 months. In June, higher prices and lower profit margins remained the most common forms of adjustment, although the expected impact on prices continued to ease. 56% of firms expected to increase prices (down 8 percentage points since April), while 7% expected to lower prices. At the same time, 66% of firms expected lower profit margins, little changed from previous months. The expected impact of higher energy prices on wages remained modest, with 23% of firms expecting wages to increase and 19% expecting them to be lower.