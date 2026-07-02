Mixed signals, research findings, and policy judgements − speech by Catherine L. Mann

Introduction

As I think about my recent policy decisions, my assessment has evolved with incoming data and ongoing research. At the start of this year, moderation in price and wage growth, alongside slowing activity, had brought me closer to considering a reduction in Bank Rate. However, since the onset of the conflict in the Middle East, the reemergence of the trade‑off between inflation and activity has led me to place more weight on inflation persistence, shifting my view towards a longer hold, and potentially a need to lean against that risk.

This remains my view, as notwithstanding a sporadic reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, infrastructure rebuilding, future-proofing, and restocking supplies imply that higher energy prices will likely persist. Associated firm pricing reactions are also likely to keep inflation from moderating to the two percent target within the monetary policy horizon. That said, the discussion for today addresses the timing of a hike versus hold decision. The first topic is how an assessment of disaggregated data provides important nuances to the economic picture relative to the headline numbers. The second topic is how key research findings for both inflation persistence and monetary policy transmission inform my policy strategy.

The disaggregated assessment of the data shows mixed signals across key indicators. Realized inflation and expectations differ across households, firms, and financial markets, and have been influenced in the aggregate by fiscal measures. Wage developments differ across the public and private sectors, with further variation across industries. Public sector activity growth continues to outpace that of the market sector, alongside continued government budget overruns, including on account of interest costs. Volatility in both inflation and financial conditions has increased, affecting the degree of restrictiveness as well as the signal-to-noise assessment.

Interpreting mixed and noisy signals is nothing new for central bankers, but it is more challenging in the current environment where more frequent shocks are building on already persistent inflation with embedded second-round effects, amid higher volatility with elevated uncertainty (see Mann 2024b). In this speech, I will evaluate some of these mixed signals, explain how I interpret them and how – in light of research – they have shaped my recent decisions, especially the last one in June, and what they could mean for my monetary policy strategy going forward.

Uncertain underlying trend inflation

Prior to the conflict in the Middle East, inflation – as indicated in the February 2026 Monetary Policy Report – was expected to come down to our two percent target by the second half of 2026. However, that sanguine projection masked the underlying economic patterns, as increases in administered prices and national insurance contributions (NICs), which contributed 0.7 percentage points to the inflation hump in 2025, were assumed to dissipate in Q2 2026. The projected fall in inflation also reflected the energy bills package introduced in the Autumn Budget. The latter accounted for a reduction of nearly 0.25 percentage points to CPI inflation, as Chart 1 shows. Finally, slack in the economy was projected to weigh on inflation through the projected tightening of the fiscal position. The latter two factors underscore the importance of fiscal measures in getting us back to the inflation target.

Chart 1: Contribution of budget measures to deviation from inflation target Percentage point deviation from the 2% inflation target Source: ONS and Bank calculations.



Notes: ‘Administered prices, NICs, and electric vehicle (EV) mileage charge’ includes the estimated direct effects of changes to Vehicle Excise Duty, bus fares, VAT on school fees, and water charges. The NICs component represents Bank staff’s allowance for the effects of the recent increase in employers NICs on CPI inflation. The EV mileage charge component relates to the mileage-based charge on electric vehicles announced in Budget 2025.The ‘Energy budget measures’ bars represent the estimated direct effects of the energy bills package. The ‘Import prices’ bars includes an MPC judgement on the price of tradables (see May 2024 Monetary Policy Report) which has little effect on the profile beyond 2026. The ‘Other’ bars represent other deviations of inflation not attributable to the listed influences including the estimated effects of changes to tobacco and vaping products duties.

Of course, that projection was prior to the US-Israel-Iran war. The economy and our projections have evolved since then. For starters, the conflict resulted in a higher forecast for CPI inflation across all three scenarios presented in the April 2026 Monetary Policy Report. While outturns for price growth – so far lower than expected – continue to reflect lagged pass-through from pre-war moderation in commodity and domestic cost pressures, household inflation expectations have picked up materially since the conflict.

Because inflation shocks are amplified and attention to inflation rises when inflation is elevated – both with thresholds of around 3 to 3.5 percent CPI inflation – inflation expectations could pick up even more (Weber et al., 2025; Gaffney and Potjagailo, 2026).footnote [1] Staff research also shows that the latest rise in households’ short-term inflation expectations move back into the non-linear region, even if not quite as far as in 2022 (Buckmann et al., 2025). While the most recent observation of the Citi/YouGov measure of household inflation expectations has decreased from its April peak, it remains within the region of these non-linear dynamics, and both short- and long-term expectations remain elevated relative to historical averages and their pre-Iran war levels.

On the firm side, research surveys reveal that the recent inflationary episode spurred an increase in the share of firms setting prices in response to changes in economic conditions – so-called state-dependent pricing – instead of adjusting their prices at fixed intervals (Bunn et al., 2026a). State-dependent firms increased their prices more quickly when inflation rose but also raised their prices by less relative to time-dependent firms as inflation decreased (Chart 2) as the time-dependent firms’ adjustment caught-up. A higher frequency of price adjustments yields an upside inflation bias as well as more volatile inflation, as prices respond more quickly, more often, and more strongly to positive inflation shocks.

Chart 2: Firm output price growth by price-setting behavior Own-price growth and expected year-ahead own-price growth, percent Source: Bunn et al. (2026a).



Notes: Chart depicts trends in own-price growth (solid lines) and expected year-ahead own-price growth (diamonds), split by firms’ price-setting behavior. Firms are split into state-dependent and time-dependent pricing based on each firm’s most recent response to this question (as of April 2026). The series are three-month moving averages, with the latest data up to May 2026. Percentages in brackets denote share of firms using state- and time-dependent pricing.

To get a better understanding about the current conjuncture and prospects for nominal conditions, I look at firms’ responses to the Decision Maker Panel (DMP) survey, particularly the distributions of responses to questions about expected CPI inflation and expected one-year-ahead price- and wage-setting. Following the outbreak of the Iran war, the survey data show that firms’ CPI inflation expectations quickly responded, (left panel in Chart 3). Although the distribution has shifted to the right in the latest quarter (purple) relative to the three months preceding the Iran war (orange), it remains below 2022 (aqua) and is also much less dispersed. This implies that the pattern of firms’ responses does not yet exhibit the same degree of uncertainty about future inflation as it did during the

Russia-initiated inflation surge.

The distribution of firms’ expectations for their own-price growth in the year ahead has shifted modestly to the right, too. This is most apparent for consumer-facing firms and goods producers, while services firms and business-facing companies have adjusted their expectations by less. These changes in firms’ expectations and price-setting behavior are a key ingredient for the evolution of CPI inflation itself.

The DMP survey data also show that some firms have modestly altered their realized prices in recent months, with the distribution for goods-producing firms exhibiting a bit more mass in the right-hand side of the distribution, suggesting that there could be more inflation in the pipeline. Input and output PMIs have also been elevated.

Chart 3: Distributions of firms’ inflation and wage growth expectations Expected one-year-ahead CPI inflation (left panel) and expected year-ahead wage growth (right panel) Source: Decision Maker Panel.



Notes: Charts show kernel density plots for expected one-year-ahead CPI inflation (left panel) and year-ahead wage growth expectations for 2022, December 2025 to February 2026 (three months prior to the Iran war), and March 2026 to May 2026. Distributions are weighted by industry and employment shares.

Widening the aperture on potential wage dynamics from the firm-level survey data, current official wage statistics show mixed signals. Despite a continued easing in private sector regular pay growth (left panel in Chart 4), which is now within the Bank staff’s estimates of target-consistent wage growth, whole-economy total pay has not decelerated to the same degree. We therefore continue to see a wedge between the two pay measures, as illustrated by the right panel in Chart 4.

Over the past year, that wedge has largely been driven by stronger public sector wage growth and the impact of bonuses. In recent months, the contribution from the public sector has eased somewhat. Drawing on the evidence from February 2026 Monetary Policy Report on heterogeneity in wage setting, this pattern is consistent with stronger pay growth in sectors characterized by more structured or collective bargaining where inflation and inflation expectations play key roles. This includes the public sector and similar “union-type” segments within the private sector, as well as cost-minimizing firms, which together account for around 80% of private-sector workforce.

Pay settlements have largely been finalized for the year, and there is limited evidence (as shown in Chart 3 above) from firms in the DMP of a pick‑up in what they expect to offer their employees next year. Looking ahead, the risk is that wage pressures are deferred rather than dissipated, particularly if future pay settlements – including in these more collectively bargained segments – are set against the backdrop of higher realized inflation and elevated expectations in the second half of this year.

Furthermore, even if energy prices moderate, the temptation will be to maintain the own- price and wage strategies to partially rebuild margins, which, according to the survey data, have been absorbing the current shock (Bunn et al, 2026b). All told, distributions are important indicators to evaluate whether inflationary pressures, the wage setting process, and resulting price setting feed into overall inflation.

Chart 4: Regular pay growth and contributions to the wedge between whole-economy and private sector pay growthThree-months-on-year growth (left panel) (a) and percentage point contributions to the difference (right panel)(b) Source: ONS and Bank calculations.



Notes: Left panel (a) depicts three-months-on-year public and private sector regular pay growth in percent and the range of target-consistent estimates for regular pay growth. Right panel (b) depicts percentage point contributions by bonuses and public sector regular pay growth to the wedge between three-months-on-year whole economy total and private sector wage growth. Latest data: April 2026.

The trade-off re-emerges

Alongside the higher projected paths for inflation in the April Monetary Policy Report is a slower projected pace of GDP growth across all scenarios relative to February (Chart 5). The trade-off between inflation and activity has re-emerged, as I have noted in previous speeches (see Mann 2025a, 2025b).

Chart 5: Real GDP in the February and April 2026 Monetary Policy Reports Index (2025 = 100)

While headline GDP growth remains subdued, looking beneath the aggregate number reveals a divergence between the role of public and private sector activity. While GDP growth has recently been primarily driven by market sector output (MSO, right panel in Chart 6), public sector output has grown by around 4.5 percent since Q4 2023, outpacing the cumulative growth of market sector output by around one percentage point (left panel in Chart 6).