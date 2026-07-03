Drunk Driving Victims Remembrance Day 2026

WHEREAS, Alaska’s extensive highway systems allow for transportation of Alaskans and visitors for work, school, or leisure with the reasonable expectation of respectful and attentive treatment from fellow drivers; and

WHEREAS, impaired driving remains a frequently committed crime and a leading cause of death nationwide, and the impacts of impaired driving continue to leave permanent scars on countless families and communities; and

WHEREAS, driving while impaired jeopardizes the safety of everyone using public roadways, and the consequences of drunk driving are completely preventable when individuals simply choose to not get behind the wheel unless they are capable of driving safely; and

WHEREAS, alcohol-related driving accidents can be prevented by using good judgement and personal accountability, and every Alaskan can help reduce the frequency of these incidents by speaking out and warning others of the dangers associated with impaired driving, encouraging the use of designated drivers, ride-sharing services, or taxis for those who are intoxicated, and

WHEREAS, we remember and honor the victims whose lives were tragically lost or irreversibly impacted by drunk driving. As all life is precious, it is imperative that Alaskans protect their own lives and the lives of their fellow Alaskans by choosing to not drive while impaired.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim July 3, 2026, as:

Drunk Driving Victims Remembrance Day

in Alaska and encourage all Alaskans to remember the victims of drunk driving accidents by committing to never drive while impaired or allow others to drive while impaired.

Dated: July 3, 2026