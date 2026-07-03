House panel explores direct health contracting to lower costs

The House Education and Workforce Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor and Pensions July 1 examined whether direct health care contracts between employers and providers could help address rising health care costs. During the hearing, lawmakers from both parties expressed interest in arrangements that bypass traditional insurers, with supporters citing lower costs, reduced administrative burdens and improved access to care. Witnesses highlighted advantages such as simplified billing, price transparency and direct primary care services, while lawmakers also discussed the need for greater insurer transparency and access to health plan data. The committee did not signal specific legislative proposals following the hearing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.