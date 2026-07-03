Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,305 in the last 365 days.

House panel explores direct health contracting to lower costs

The House Education and Workforce Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor and Pensions July 1 examined whether direct health care contracts between employers and providers could help address rising health care costs. During the hearing, lawmakers from both parties expressed interest in arrangements that bypass traditional insurers, with supporters citing lower costs, reduced administrative burdens and improved access to care. Witnesses highlighted advantages such as simplified billing, price transparency and direct primary care services, while lawmakers also discussed the need for greater insurer transparency and access to health plan data. The committee did not signal specific legislative proposals following the hearing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House panel explores direct health contracting to lower costs

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.