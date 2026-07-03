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Walton Commission Meeting Date Change

Walton Commission Meeting Date Changes 

 

Walton County 07/01/26 – The Walton County Board of County Commissioners have rescheduled the following Regular Meetings:  

  • The Regular Meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at 1 p.m. has been rescheduled to Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held in the DeFuniak Springs Boardroom, 571 U.S. Highway 90 East, DeFuniak Springs, Florida.  
  • The Regular Meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at 1 p.m. has been rescheduled to Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at the South Walton Courthouse Annex, 31 Coastal Centre Boulevard,  Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.  

 

Walton County adheres to the American with Disabilities Act and will make reasonable modifications for access to the meetings upon request. Please call (850) 892-8110 to make a request. For hearing impaired, please call 1-800-955-8771 (TDD), 1-800-955-8770 (VOICE). Requests must be received at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting to allow time to provide the requested services.  

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Walton Commission Meeting Date Change

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