Walton County Commission Sets Budget Workshop Schedule
Walton County Commission Set Budget Workshop Schedule
Walton County – 07/02/26 – The Walton County Board of County Commissioners will hold a series of budget workshops every Tuesday in July at 10 a.m. These workshops provide an opportunity for the Board and the public to review the proposed Fiscal Year 2027 budget and discuss county priorities.
Workshop Schedule:
Tuesday, July 7 – Freeport Commons Boardroom
Tuesday, July 14 – DeFuniak Springs Courthouse Boardroom Tuesday, July 21 – Paxton Agricultural Center
Tuesday, July 28 – South Walton Annex Boardroom
July 7 Workshop Agenda
The first workshop will include discussions on:
• Overview of the proposed Fiscal Year 2027 budget
• Potential impacts of pending legislative changes
• State-mandated Fiscal Year 2027 budget items
• Board of County Commissioners Budget and Contingency Funding
• Public Works and Engineering
• Building Construction and Maintenance
• Solid Waste Fund
• Planning Department and Short-Term Rentals Program
• Code Compliance
• County Libraries
These workshops are open to the public, and citizens are encouraged to attend to learn more about the county’s budget process and how funding priorities are
established for the coming fiscal year.
For more information, contact the Walton County Office of Management and Budget, (850) 892-8176.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.