Walton County Commission Sets Budget Workshop Schedule

Walton County Commission Set Budget Workshop Schedule

Walton County – 07/02/26 – The Walton County Board of County Commissioners will hold a series of budget workshops every Tuesday in July at 10 a.m. These workshops provide an opportunity for the Board and the public to review the proposed Fiscal Year 2027 budget and discuss county priorities.

Workshop Schedule:

Tuesday, July 7 – Freeport Commons Boardroom

Tuesday, July 14 – DeFuniak Springs Courthouse Boardroom Tuesday, July 21 – Paxton Agricultural Center

Tuesday, July 28 – South Walton Annex Boardroom

July 7 Workshop Agenda

The first workshop will include discussions on:

• Overview of the proposed Fiscal Year 2027 budget

• Potential impacts of pending legislative changes

• State-mandated Fiscal Year 2027 budget items

• Board of County Commissioners Budget and Contingency Funding

• Public Works and Engineering

• Building Construction and Maintenance

• Solid Waste Fund

• Planning Department and Short-Term Rentals Program

• Code Compliance

• County Libraries

These workshops are open to the public, and citizens are encouraged to attend to learn more about the county’s budget process and how funding priorities are

established for the coming fiscal year.

For more information, contact the Walton County Office of Management and Budget, (850) 892-8176.