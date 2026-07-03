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Veteran's Celebrate Freedom 250!

Celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday by visiting the VA Freedom 250 Virtual Exhibit. The exhibit ranges across American history, from an 1864 photo collage of the last living Veterans of the Revolution to some of the medical innovations pioneered by VA researchers in recent decades.

Click on the link below to learn more about the nation’s enduring relationship with its Veterans.

links-1.govdelivery.com

 

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Veteran's Celebrate Freedom 250!

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