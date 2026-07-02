Upcoming traffic changes for the new I-90, SH-41 Interchange in Post Falls

Starting Wednesday, July 8, motorists can anticipate a new route for getting on eastbound Interstate 90 in Post falls, allowing motorists to access the new eastbound on-ramp directly from SH-41. View a diagram of the new ramp access.

The opening of this ramp, the last to be fully reconstructed as part of the new Single Point Urban Interchange, or SPUI, will require several nighttime closures throughout the interchange area overnight next week to set up cones, barriers, and signs that will safely route vehicles through the new traffic pattern.

Here’s what drivers can expect:

All work will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

Monday, July 6:

Wednesday, July 8:

The I-90 westbound off- and on- ramps will be closed overnight. See detour map.

Thursday, July 9:

Nighttime lane closures on I-90 will also take place throughout the week.

Drivers will need to pay close attention to signs and lane markings as they get used to the new configuration.

The I-90, SH-41 Interchange upgrade is part of the Idaho Transportation Department’s broader investment in regional mobility, safety and long-term infrastructure improvements under Governor Brad Little’s Leading Idaho initiative and is expected to be fully complete later this fall.

To learn more about the I-90/SH-41 project, visit the project website or email info@i90corridor.com.