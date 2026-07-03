ND 41 to close briefly through Velva for Independence Day parade

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation will assist local authorities in closing a stretch of ND Highway 41 through the city limits of Velva on Saturday, July 4.

The closure will be in place from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday. There will be no marked detour. Motorists are advised to choose a different route if they need to travel through Velva during that time.

Up-to-date road conditions and construction information can be found by calling 511 or visiting the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.