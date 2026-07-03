County Council Meeting Highlights: June 30, 2026

07/02/2026

Category: County Council

The Talbot County Council met in regular session on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. All Council members were present.

Maryland Environmental Service Update

Tim Ford, Managing Director of Environmental Operations, and Gary Lasako, Senior Project Manager, with the Maryland Environmental Service (MES), provided Council with an update on Mid-Shore solid waste and recycling operations, including FY2027 gate fees, landfill construction, and regional recycling initiatives.

MES reported that FY2027 disposal fees at the Midshore II Regional Landfill (Ridgely) will be $74.50 per ton for municipal solid waste and $49.50 per ton for brush. Midshore I Transfer Station (which includes transfer to active landfill) will be $85.50 and $60.50 per ton, respectively. Homeowner Drop-Off (HODO) fees will remain unchanged.

Representatives reviewed Midshore I Transfer Station operations, noting that trash tonnage has remained consistent with budget projections while brush tonnage has slightly exceeded estimates.

Council also received an update on construction of Cell 5 at the Midshore II Regional Landfill, including installation of the geomembrane liner system, drainage layers, and leachate collection infrastructure that will expand future landfill capacity.

MES representatives highlighted continued improvements to the Midshore Regional Recycling Program, including efforts with Talbot County's Department of Public Works to optimize recycling services in the St. Michaels area as well as the recent opening of a new recycling drop-off location in Centreville.

Easton Airport Update

Easton Airport Manager Micah Risher and Jeffery Lankford, Business Manager, provided Council with an update on the Airport's Airfield Modernization Program and community outreach initiatives.

Mr. Risher reported that the Airport is currently in its third year of major construction with the Airport Modernization Program: Phase 2, demolition of the Talbot Business Center and major construction for the new runway) has been completed; and Phase 3, major electrical upgrades is nearing completion and preparations are beginning for construction of a new runway. The modernization program is designed to improve airfield safety, modernize infrastructure, incorporate innovative technologies, enhance environmental sustainability, and ensure the long-term future of aviation in Talbot County.

Council also received an overview of the Airport Capital Improvement Program, including anticipated Federal Aviation Administration funding and additional Congressional funding requests supporting future construction phases.

In addition to the Airport's modernization efforts, Mr. Lankford discussed the Airport's commitment to community engagement through presentations to local civic groups and neighborhoods, participation in career fairs and aviation conferences, partnerships with schools and community organizations, and expanded public communications.

Mr. Lankford also highlighted the Airport's Aviation Career Education (ACE) Program, which provides aviation education, STEM programming, discovery flights, and career exploration opportunities for local students. The program is designed to inspire the next generation of aviation professionals while supporting workforce development and helping ensure the Airport remains a vibrant economic engine for the region.

Legislation

Council introduced Bill No. 1651, legislation which, if approved, would authorize the Planning Director to grant waivers from certain developer agreement surety requirements for qualifying bona fide nonprofit organizations under specified conditions. The bill is scheduled for a public hearing on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 5:30 p.m.

Council held a public hearing on Bill No. 1627, legislation which, if approved, would allow the partial or complete release of Reserved Land Agreements or Reservation of Development Rights Agreements when qualifying properties are subject to an option contract with the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation (MALPF). Bill No. 1627 is eligible for vote on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Council unanimously approved Bill No. 1626, as amended, exempting certain corporate flags from County sign permit requirements while establishing standards governing their display, including limiting the size of corporate flags so they may not exceed the size of any government flag flown on the property.

Board and Committee Appointments: County Manager Clay Stamp presented several board and committee appointments approved by Council: Economic Development Commission: Council unanimously approved the reappointment of Ken Kozel, Jackie Wilson and David Montgomery (representing the Town of Easton). Ethics Commission: Council approved the reappointment of Paul Davin; Ms. Mielke abstained. Historic Preservation Commission: Council unanimously approved the reappointment of Sharon Nash. Tourism Board: Council unanimously approved the reappointment of Chris Agharabi, Harold Klinger and Jessica Bellis.

County Manager Clay Stamp presented several board and committee appointments approved by Council:

Department of Corrections Medical Services Contract: Council unanimously approved a request from the Department of Corrections to extend the County's agreement with Wellpath for inmate medical and mental health services in the amount of $743,887 for one year, from July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2027 . The renewal includes enhancements for electronic medical records and additional mental health service hours.

Council unanimously approved a request from the Department of Corrections to extend the County's agreement with Wellpath for inmate medical and mental health services in the amount of $743,887 for one year, from July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2027 . The renewal includes enhancements for electronic medical records and additional mental health service hours. Department of Corrections Food Services Contract: Council unanimously approved a request to extend the County's agreement with Trinity Food Services Group for inmate food services for one year, from July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2027. The $450,000 agreement includes the continued provision of three hot meals daily for individuals housed at the Talbot County Department of Corrections.

Council unanimously approved a request to extend the County's agreement with Trinity Food Services Group for inmate food services for one year, from July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2027. The $450,000 agreement includes the continued provision of three hot meals daily for individuals housed at the Talbot County Department of Corrections. Law Enforcement Services Agreement with the Town of Oxford: Council unanimously approved an agreement between Talbot County, the Town of Oxford, and the Talbot County Sheriff's Office for the Sheriff's Office to provide law enforcement services within the Town of Oxford beginning July 1, 2026. Under the agreement, the Town's remaining police officer will become a deputy with the Sheriff's Office, ensuring continued law enforcement services for Oxford residents. The Town of Oxford will be responsible for paying the costs associated with the employment of the officer.

Council unanimously approved an agreement between Talbot County, the Town of Oxford, and the Talbot County Sheriff's Office for the Sheriff's Office to provide law enforcement services within the Town of Oxford beginning July 1, 2026. Under the agreement, the Town's remaining police officer will become a deputy with the Sheriff's Office, ensuring continued law enforcement services for Oxford residents. The Town of Oxford will be responsible for paying the costs associated with the employment of the officer. Recycling Site Management Agreement: Council unanimously approved a five-year Intergovernmental Agreement with the Maryland Environmental Service for management of County recycling collection sites, including inspection and removal of acceptable waste from designated recycling locations and the portion of Dover Neck Road between Dutchmans Lane and Chilcutt Road.

Council unanimously approved a five-year Intergovernmental Agreement with the Maryland Environmental Service for management of County recycling collection sites, including inspection and removal of acceptable waste from designated recycling locations and the portion of Dover Neck Road between Dutchmans Lane and Chilcutt Road. Grant Support Letters: Council unanimously approved letters of support for grant applications to the Rural Maryland Council submitted by the Talbot Watermen’s Association, Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, Critchlow Adkins Children's Centers, and Chesapeake College. The grant requests support initiatives related to watermen resiliency and nutrient credits, accessibility improvements at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, playground improvements at Critchlow Adkins Children's Centers in St. Michaels, and construction of Chesapeake College's Queen Anne's Technical Building respectively.

Council unanimously approved letters of support for grant applications to the Rural Maryland Council submitted by the Talbot Watermen’s Association, Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, Critchlow Adkins Children's Centers, and Chesapeake College. The grant requests support initiatives related to watermen resiliency and nutrient credits, accessibility improvements at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, playground improvements at Critchlow Adkins Children's Centers in St. Michaels, and construction of Chesapeake College's Queen Anne's Technical Building respectively. Bid No. 26-05 – Culvert Pipe Lining: Council unanimously approved the award of Bid No. 26-05 for culvert pipe lining at various locations throughout Talbot County. The awards, totaling $92,771.80, were split between Nu-Pipe, LLC and Premier Service Group, LLC with each award assigned to the lowest responsible bidder while establishing unit-price contracts for future projects.

Council unanimously approved the award of Bid No. 26-05 for culvert pipe lining at various locations throughout Talbot County. The awards, totaling $92,771.80, were split between Nu-Pipe, LLC and Premier Service Group, LLC with each award assigned to the lowest responsible bidder while establishing unit-price contracts for future projects. Region IV Wastewater Treatment Plant Change Order: Council unanimously approved Change Order No. 1 for Bid No. 25-15, Region IV Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements at the Preserve at Wye Mills in the amount of $146,500. The additional funding addresses increased membrane bioreactor equipment costs resulting from project delays which will remain eligible for grant and loan funding.

OpenGov Contract Extension: Council unanimously approved a three-year extension of the County's OpenGov platform contract in the amount of $178,539, allowing the Department of Planning and Zoning to continue providing online permitting, electronic application processing, and digital payment services.

Council unanimously approved a three-year extension of the County's OpenGov platform contract in the amount of $178,539, allowing the Department of Planning and Zoning to continue providing online permitting, electronic application processing, and digital payment services. Public Safety Communications Tower Agreement: Council unanimously approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the Maryland Department of Information Technology authorizing construction of a communications tower on County owned property adjacent to the Region II (St. Michaels) Wastewater Treatment Plant. The 30-year agreement will strengthen Maryland's statewide public safety communications network while allowing Talbot County to install and operate future public safety communications equipment on the tower at no cost for construction or maintenance.

Next Meeting

The Council’s next legislative meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the Bradley Meeting Room located in the South Wing of the Talbot County Courthouse, 11 North Washington Street, Easton. The meeting is open to the public.

meeting highlights council highlights landfill maryland environmental service easton airport