Try a new skill this summer with Missouri State Parks’ Learn2 programs

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 2, 2026 –Have you ever wanted to try kayaking, archery, rock climbing or trout fishing but didn't know where to begin? If so, you're in luck! Missouri State Parks is offering to teach you how to perform these activities in a safe and enjoyable manner.

Learn2 Paddle - Join American Canoe Association-certified instructors for this introduction to paddling. Learn the basics of flatwater kayaking and enjoy some time on the water. No experience is necessary. Program details:

Minimum age: 12 years.

Cost: $5 per person.

Dates, registration instructions and additional info: Learn2 Paddle webpage.

All equipment is provided.

The following state parks and historic sites are hosting programs this summer:

Thursday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., at Watkins Mill State Park in Lawson.

Saturday, July 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Finger Lakes State Park in Columbia.

Saturday, July 18, from 7:30 to 10 a.m., at Mark Twain State Park in Florida.

Saturday, Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Finger Lakes State Park in Columbia.

Saturday, Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., at Mark Twain State Park in Florida. Learn about freshwater jellyfish and paddle among them.

Friday, Aug. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Thousand Hills State Park in Kirksville.

Saturday, Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Thousand Hills State Park in Kirksville.

Friday, Aug. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Mark Twain Lake State Park in Florida. Experience the sunset and nighttime on the lake featuring glowing kayaks.

Saturday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., at Mark Twain State Park in Florida. Learn about freshwater jellyfish and paddle among them.

Saturday, Sept. 26, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Mark Twain State Park in Florida Missouri. Experience sunset and nighttime on the lake.

Learn2 Aim - Take a step back in time and join Missouri State Parks for a Learn2 Aim event. This is a great opportunity to learn new skills in the basics of archery from experienced instructors. Some classes also feature an introduction to atlatl throwing. Missouri State Parks provides the equipment and expertise in a safe environment – you bring your enthusiasm to learn a skill that ties back to Missouri history. Program details:

Minimum age: 10 years.

Cost: Free.

Dates, registration instructions and additional info: Learn2 Aim webpage.

The following events are planned:

Saturday, July 11, from 9 to 11 a.m., at The Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center in Kansas City. (No atlatl).

Saturday, July 25, from 9 to 11 a.m., at The Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center in Kansas City. (No atlatl).

Tuesday, Aug. 4, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at The Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center in Kansas City. (No atlatl).

Saturday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., at Thousand Hills State Park in Kirksville.

The primary source of funding for the state park system, is half of the dedicated constitutional tax of one-tenth-of-one-percent Parks, Soils and Water Sales Tax. The tax provides about three-fourths of the division's budget for operation and development of state parks. All additional funding for Missouri's Division of State Parks comes from revenues generated in the state park system and some federal funds.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri's Division of State Parks is part of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.