MU study shows $68 million generates $1.5 billion economic impact from Missouri’s state park system

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 7, 2026 – A comprehensive economic impact analysis conducted by the University of Missouri revealed Missouri’s state park system is a powerhouse for the state’s economy, generating about $1.5 billion in total business sales and supporting nearly 12,000 jobs.

“We’ve always known Missouri’s 93 state parks and historic sites are a tremendous asset to the state,” said Missouri Department of Natural Resources Director Kurt Schaefer. “The system operates on a $68 million annual budget, but it obviously brings a much bigger economic benefit to Missouri citizens and our visitors. Tourism, outdoor recreation and cultural interpretation remain as popular today as they’ve ever been.”

The study, which surveyed visitors in state parks statewide and also analyzed Katy Trail State Park, underscored how outdoor recreation drives significant financial growth into local communities through retail, hospitality and ripple effects.

“Our state parks and historic sites do more than preserve Missouri’s natural beauty and history,” said Laura Hendrickson, director of Missouri State Parks. “This analysis shows that park visits, historic site tours or rides on the Katy Trail funnel visitor dollars directly into nearby restaurants, shops and lodging.”

When initial visitor spending is combined with purchases, such as hiking gear, camping supplies or outdoor apparel, and calculated against economic effects, the total footprint of Missouri’s approximately 20 million park visitors a year includes:

$1.5 billion in total sales for Missouri businesses.

$882.7 million added directly to the state’s Gross Domestic Product.

$514.7 million produced in local labor and payroll income.

11,890 jobs sustained across Missouri.

On an individual level, day-trippers spend an average of $46 to 67 per day, while overnight guests increase that spending to $64 to 148 per day during their stays.

The study gathered data to show a picture of who is using the parks and how they interact with neighboring towns.

For example, while 91% of visitors are Missouri residents, they are willing to travel for the experience. Nearly half (48%) traveled more than 60 miles to reach a park, while 23% traveled 30 to 60 miles, with 29% staying within a 30-mile radius.

As expected, summer is the peak season, with visitors averaging 23 park days annually. Day trips, averaging four hours, make up 57% of park use, while overnight trips account for 43% and average four days in length, with 90% of overnight users taking advantage of park campgrounds.

The most popular activities at parks include walking, running and hiking. Most visitors frequently venture out of the parks into neighboring communities to visit local shops and restaurants.

Survey responders reported public benefits, highly approving of the park system’s affordability, family-friendly atmosphere and its contribution to improving mental health, reducing stress and supporting the outdoors.

Spotlight on Katy Trail State Park

A secondary, dedicated analysis of Katy Trail State Park shows the trail is a major driver of regional tourism, with most users tending to be over 60 and college-educated.

In 2025, direct visitor impact on the Katy Trail reached $24.6 million, supporting 261 jobs and contributing $20.2 million to the state Gross Domestic Product. However, when factoring in the total household investments related to the trail, such as purchasing a bicycle or e-bike for trail use, the full economic footprint of the Katy Trail grows substantially.

Day users spend an average of $45 per day, mostly at local restaurants. Overnight visitors spend triple that amount, averaging $148 per day, with lodging being the largest single expense at $67 per night.

Bicycling, walking and running remain the top uses of the trail. Trail users average 25 days on the trail annually, peaking in summer and fall. Nonlocal visitors heavily patronize surround community businesses, including restaurants, historical attractions, shops and local wineries or breweries.

Missouri’s Division of State Parks receives no revenue from the Katy Trail. Funding to maintain the trail comes from the Parks, Soils and Water Sales Tax.

About the study

The data was collected via comprehensive surveys managed by University of Missouri researchers in cooperation with Missouri’s Division of State Parks to assess direct visitor expenditure and secondary economic impacts using recognized economic modeling metrics.

The primary source of funding for Missouri’s state park system is half of the dedicated constitutional tax of one-tenth-of-one-percent Parks, Soils and Water Sales Tax. The tax provides about three-fourths of the budget for operation and development of state parks. All additional funding for Missouri's Division of State Parks comes from revenues generated in the state park system and some federal funds.

A link to MU’s study is available on Missouri’s Division of State Parks website: Facts and Figures | Missouri State Parks.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. The Division of State Parks is part of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.