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Lyle Hill Fire - Evacuation Notifications Update - 1 July 2026 5:00PM

Lyle Hill Fire Update - July 1, 2026, 5:00PM

All evacuation notifications associated with the Lyle Hill Fire have been rescinded

There are currently Evacuation Notifications in Klickitat County

Please use URL https://sartopo.com/m/0V0REU3 to view interative Map

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Lyle Hill Fire - Evacuation Notifications Update - 1 July 2026 5:00PM

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