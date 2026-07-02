Free Well Water Testing Clinics in Otter Tail County

Residents in and around Otter Tail County can get their private well water tested for free at upcoming nitrate testing clinics hosted by area Soil and Water Conservation Districts in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA).

Nitrate contamination is one of the most common threats to drinking water in rural Minnesota. It’s colorless, odorless, and tasteless. But at high levels, it poses serious health risks, particularly for infants and pregnant women.

Contamination is most common in agricultural regions with sandy soils, karst geology, or fractured bedrock aquifers. Wells that are shallow, damaged, or older are especially vulnerable.

Federal health guidelines consider water with nitrate levels above 10 mg/L unsafe to drink.

The Minnesota Department of Health recommends annual testing for nitrate and other contaminants in all private wells. Municipal water supplies are tested and treated regularly, but private well owners are responsible for their own water safety.

Testing your water is quick, easy, and confidential. Just follow these steps:

Run your cold tap for 5–10 minutes Collect at least one cup of water in a clean, sealed container Keep the sample cool Bring it to the clinic during open hours

These events are made possible through Minnesota’s Clean Water Fund. Clinic attendees receive on-the-spot results and personalized guidance at no cost.

Protecting Minnesota’s drinking water resources has been a defining priority of the Walz administration, reflected in sustained support for practical, locally driven conservation. A cornerstone of that work is the Minnesota Ag Water Quality Certification Program, which has certified more than 1.3 million acres of farmland in practices that reduce runoff, protect waterways, and strengthen long‑term soil health. This progress demonstrates the administration’s commitment to safeguarding Minnesota’s natural resources while supporting farmers and rural communities.

Otter Tail County Well Water Testing Clinics

July 9

11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Adley Event Center

201 W Main Street

Parkers Prairie

July 16

11 a.m.–1 p.m.

West Ottertail SWCD Office

506 Western Ave

Fergus Falls

July 23

11 a.m.–1 p.m.

East Ottertail SWCD Office

801 Jenny Ave SW

Perham

Aug. 13

11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Lions Community Center

109 1st Ave SE

Verdale

Aug. 20

11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Menahga City Hall

115 2nd St NE

Menahga

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Contact

Cynthia Moothart, MDA Communications

cynthia.moothart@state.mn.us

651-420-2637