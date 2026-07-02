Chairman Walberg Statement on June Jobs Report
“Today’s jobs report demonstrates how employment remains steady throughout our economy as Republican policies support American workers and pave the way for a new era of economic opportunity. One year ago, the President signed into law the Working Families Tax Cuts, historic legislation that provided stability for job creators, fueled a record investment boom, and delivered good-paying jobs for working-class Americans. Congressional Republicans and the Trump administration remain committed to building on this momentum and creating a more prosperous future for American workers and families.”
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.