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Chairman Walberg Statement on June Jobs Report

Today, Education and Workforce Committee Chairman Tim Walberg (R-MI) released the following statement in response to the Department of Labor’s June jobs report: 

“Today’s jobs report demonstrates how employment remains steady throughout our economy as Republican policies support American workers and pave the way for a new era of economic opportunity. One year ago, the President signed into law the Working Families Tax Cuts, historic legislation that provided stability for job creators, fueled a record investment boom, and delivered good-paying jobs for working-class Americans. Congressional Republicans and the Trump administration remain committed to building on this momentum and creating a more prosperous future for American workers and families.”
 

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Chairman Walberg Statement on June Jobs Report

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