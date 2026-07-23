@EdWorkforceCmte to Hold Georgia Field Hearing on AI Creating Opportunities Across America’s Workforce—Tomorrow 10:00

Tomorrow, at 10 a.m. ET, the Education and Workforce Committee, will hold a field hearing in Augusta, Georgia titled “Building an AI-Ready America: How AI Is Creating Opportunities Across America's Workforce.” This will be the Committee’s eighth hearing in a series examining artificial intelligence.

What:

Field hearing titled “Building an AI-Ready America: How AI Is Creating Opportunities Across America's Workforce”



When:

10 a.m. ET on Friday, July 24, 2026



Where:

Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center, Hull McKnight Building, Augusta University, 1 11th Street, Augusta, GA 30901

Witnesses:

Mr. Ajikumar Parayil , Founder and CEO, Manus Bio, Boston, Massachusetts

, Founder and CEO, Manus Bio, Boston, Massachusetts Mr. Brad Edenfield , Farmer and General Manager, RT Farms Inc., Burke County, Georgia

, Farmer and General Manager, RT Farms Inc., Burke County, Georgia Mr. Tony Barlow , Vice President, Communications Workers of America, Local

3204, Atlanta, Georgia

, Vice President, Communications Workers of America, Local 3204, Atlanta, Georgia Dr. Jeffery Talbert, Professor and Department Chair in AI and Health, Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar, Department of Artificial Intelligence and Health, Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University, Augusta, Georgia

Press:

Media planning to cover the hearing must RSVP to audra.mcgeorge@mail.house.gov. The hearing is open to the press and will be live-streamed on the Committee’s YouTube page.