@EdWorkforceCmte to Hold Georgia Field Hearing on AI Creating Opportunities Across America’s Workforce—Tomorrow 10:00
Tomorrow, at 10 a.m. ET, the Education and Workforce Committee, will hold a field hearing in Augusta, Georgia titled “Building an AI-Ready America: How AI Is Creating Opportunities Across America's Workforce.” This will be the Committee’s eighth hearing in a series examining artificial intelligence.
What:
Field hearing titled “Building an AI-Ready America: How AI Is Creating Opportunities Across America's Workforce”
When:
10 a.m. ET on Friday, July 24, 2026
Where:
Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center, Hull McKnight Building, Augusta University, 1 11th Street, Augusta, GA 30901
Witnesses:
- Mr. Ajikumar Parayil, Founder and CEO, Manus Bio, Boston, Massachusetts
- Mr. Brad Edenfield, Farmer and General Manager, RT Farms Inc., Burke County, Georgia
-
Mr. Tony Barlow, Vice President, Communications Workers of America, Local
3204, Atlanta, Georgia
- Dr. Jeffery Talbert, Professor and Department Chair in AI and Health, Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar, Department of Artificial Intelligence and Health, Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University, Augusta, Georgia
Press:
Media planning to cover the hearing must RSVP to audra.mcgeorge@mail.house.gov. The hearing is open to the press and will be live-streamed on the Committee’s YouTube page.
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