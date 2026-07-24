@EdWorkforceCmte Holds Georgia Field Hearing on AI Creating Opportunities Across America’s Workforce

Today, Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions Subcommittee Chairman Rick Allen (R-GA) delivered the following statement, as prepared for delivery, at a full committee field hearing titledthe eighth hearing in the Committee's series examining artificial intelligence:

"Today’s hearing is part of this Committee’s 'Building an AI-Ready America' series and will examine how artificial intelligence (AI) is creating economic opportunities for American workers, job creators, and communities. There is no better place to hold this hearing than Augusta, Georgia, right here at the Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center on Augusta University’s campus.

"For those tuning in today who are unfamiliar with the Augusta area, Fort Gordon is just a short 30-minute drive from where we currently sit. It hosts the Army Cyber Center of Excellence and is home to the Army’s Cyber School—which trains, educates, and develops the Army’s cyberspace and Electronic Warfare workforce. Every year, thousands of people leave Fort Gordon looking for work. The Georgia Cyber Center was created to meet this growing demand and drive collaboration between academia, government, and industry stakeholders to equip a superior cybersecurity workforce with the skills they need. AI is playing a significant role in this mission as the technology continues to transform Army Defense Cyber Operations.

"Additionally, Augusta University is home to the Medical College of Georgia—the university’s flagship medical school, where AI is innovating the health care industry and educating the next generation of medical professionals.

"AI has the potential to be a powerful engine of economic growth. Across the country, AI is enhancing workers’ knowledge, skills, and productivity while also automating routine tasks and improving efficiency across industries. As we see this technology introduced into more workplaces, our job as policymakers is to foster an environment that delivers new and greater opportunities for American workers. The potential for AI to create jobs, strengthen existing industries, and empower job creators is immense, but we must ensure that our policies encourage its responsible adoption, so that every worker can benefit from these advancements.

"We are already seeing those benefits across our economy. In manufacturing, AI makes workers more productive, which makes American factories more competitive, strengthens domestic supply chains, and supports good-paying jobs. In agriculture, AI helps farmers produce more with fewer resources, ensuring food security. In medicine, AI is revolutionizing medical training, public health planning, and patient care, improving outcomes and expanding access.

"As we consider the role of AI in the workplace, we should be wary of a one-size-fits-all approach. The needs of a family farm are not the same as those of a hospital, a manufacturing plant, or small business. Congress must pursue flexible policies that allow businesses to adopt AI in ways that best suit their industry and workforce. Our goal should be to foster innovation while ensuring that businesses of every size—in every corner of the country—can benefit from AI. That begins by listening to the voices of workers, producers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to craft solutions that reflect the diversity of America’s economy. That is exactly what today’s hearing is designed to do.

"At the same time, we cannot take America’s leadership in AI for granted, because it is not guaranteed. Other nations are investing aggressively in AI, and this technology is evolving at an incredible pace. If the United States intends to win the AI race, we must invest in the infrastructure, workforce, and innovation needed to maintain our competitive edge. We also need better data about how AI is impacting our workforce so policymakers can make informed decisions. And we must think carefully before we impose unnecessary regulations that could stifle innovation or undermine America’s competitiveness.

"Today’s hearing is an opportunity to explore how AI can strengthen our economy, create jobs, and reinforce America’s leadership in innovation. We appreciate the insights our witnesses will offer about how AI can improve people’s lives and ensure this technology remains a tool that serves Americans—not the other way around."