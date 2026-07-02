JULY 4, 1776 - 2026

“The truth is, all might be free if they valued freedom, and defended it as they ought.” - Samuel Adams

In honor of 250 years of independence, we are grateful for the country in which we live. Whether you are enjoying the Go Fourth Festival at the lake, spending time with family, or remembering those who served, we hope you have a wonderful time appreciating the United States of America.

As you celebrate this historic birthday of our country, please do so responsibly. Happy 4th of July!

Ryan P. Jurvakainen

Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney