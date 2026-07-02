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Completed: Intersection Improvement Project on US 50/Ocean Gateway @Old Railroad Rd,Hebron

US 50 sign

US 50 sign

(July 2, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration recently completed construction on a project to improve safety and traffic flow at the intersection of US 50 (Ocean Gateway) and Old Railroad Road in the Hebron area of Wicomico County.   

The $1.3 million project began construction in January 2026 and included: 

  • installing a traffic signal;
  • adding signal control to all movements, with the exception of right turns from eastbound and westbound Old Railroad Road, which will remain channelized yield-controlled movements to US 50;
  • updating signage and pavement markings;
  • adding concrete channelization for left turns; and
  • installing overhead LED “Red Signal Ahead” signs in advance of the intersection. 

The newly installed traffic signal will be turned on a 72-hour flash mode beginning Monday, July 6, 2026. While the traffic signal is in flash mode, the median will remain closed. Variable message signs will be in place to alert motorists to the new traffic signal. The signal is expected to be fully operational by Thursday, July 9, weather permitting. Contractor Traffic Systems, Inc. of Harmans, performed the work. Learn more about the project by visiting the US 50 at Old Railroad Road Project Portal page.

The State Highway Administration works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as customers. Drivers are asked to stay alert, focused and be aware of reduced speed limits and driving patterns. Slow down and move over in work zones. It’s the law. Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for assistance.

This project is consistent with the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Serious About Safety ​initiative, a department-wide commitment to advance improvements that drive safety goals and save lives.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, news and travel information, visit roads.maryland.gov​.


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Completed: Intersection Improvement Project on US 50/Ocean Gateway @Old Railroad Rd,Hebron

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