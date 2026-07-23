Drainage Improvement Project on MD 336/Lakesville Rd Completed in Dorchester County

(July 23, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has completed, weeks ahead of schedule, construction on a drainage culvert replacement project on MD 336 (Lakesville Road) at Worlds End Creek in Dorchester County.

Construction, which included replacement of the existing corrugated metal pipes with reinforced concrete pipes, installation of new guardrails, roadway resurfacing and restriping of lane markers, began in early July. The culvert replacement project was originally scheduled to be completed by early August.

As part of the project, crews resurfaced one of the primary detour routes, Maple Dam Road (also known locally as Marsh Road), north of the Shorter’s Wharf bridge (approximately 1.2 miles) in Church Creek. The resurfacing improved the ride quality for drivers using Maple Dam Road as a detour route.







Maryland State Highway Administration repaired culverts on MD 336 in Dorchester County



“The project was completed early thanks to our contractor David A. Bramble Inc., who put two shifts on to work 24/7, as well as our state highway crews and close coordination with our county partners at Dorchester County and local emergency services,” said State Highway Administration District Engineer Mark Crampton. “I would also like to thank nearby residents for their patience and collaboration throughout the planning and execution of the project.”

The State Highway Administration is Serious About Safety. Motorists are urged to move over or slow down, remain alert and avoid distractions when traveling through the work zone.​