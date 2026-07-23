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*TRAFFIC ALERT* Closing Lanes Overnight on I-70 Near Saint Paul Road in Washington County

I-70 sign

I-70 sign

(July 23, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will have nightly left-lanes closures on eastbound and westbound I-70 between mile marker 18 and mile maker 20 near Saint Paul Road in Washington County from July 27 to August 7 so crews can perform resurfacing work. The closures will be in place Sunday to Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. All lanes will open by 5 a.m. daily, weather permitting. 

Motorists should plan extra travel time during work. The State Highway Administration’s contractor, Triton construction, Inc. of St. Alban, WV., will use signage, construction barrels and cones to guide motorists through the work zone. 

The State Highway Administration is  Serious About Safety​. Pedestrians and motorists are urged to remain alert and avoid distractions when traveling through the work zone. Motorists should obey all posted speed limits. Motorists can dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, news and travel information, visit roads.maryland.gov​.


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*TRAFFIC ALERT* Closing Lanes Overnight on I-70 Near Saint Paul Road in Washington County

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