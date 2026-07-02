Home Affairs extends operational hours for the school holidays

The Department of Home Affairs has extended operational hours to accommodate expected increased demand for services due to the school holidays.

Effective from 1 to 21 July 2026, offices will be open until 18:00, as opposed to the usual 16:00, to assist learners and members of the public who wish to apply for and collect Smart ID Cards.

The department continues to roll out interventions that seek to expand its services while ensuring that it delivers dignity for all.

These include, among others, the announcement in June of 203 bank branches now live through the department’s new digital partnership model with the banking sector, with over a quarter of a million people who have already used this service to obtain a replacement Smart ID Card since it was launched on 9 March.

In addition, the department has launched an upgraded online booking system on the MyHomeAffairsOnline platform, introducing enhanced security measures to prevent the abuse of booking slots and improve access to services.

Enquiries:

Thulani Mavuso

Spokesperson for the Department of Home Affairs and Deputy Director-General for Operations

Cell: 082 330 1404

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