Better Transit in the Hudson Valley

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that beginning on Saturday, July 4, the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Shuttle will offer weekend and holiday bus service between Newburgh and Beacon, providing even more connections for Orange County residents to MTA Metro-North Railroad trains running to and from New York City. The new weekend and holiday service builds on the growing success of the shuttle - which has seen its ridership more than double over the past year - and is the latest example of Governor Hochul’s commitment to provide improved public transit options for residents and commuters living west of the Hudson River. In December, the Governor announced expanded weekday service on the shuttle, which began in January.

“We’ve heard from residents on the west side of the Hudson River about their limited public transit options and in 2026 we are changing that,” Governor Hochul said. “In January, we expanded weekday bus service and now I am proud to announce that based on how successful the expanded service has been, we are adding enhanced weekend and holiday service. And we are not done: earlier this year, I convened the West of Hudson Transit Study to address the significant transit issues for residents living west of the Hudson River and today’s announcement is another step forward in addressing those issues.”

Operated by Leprechaun Lines on behalf of the New York State Department of Transportation, the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Shuttle currently offers 65 trips each weekday, up from 41 last year, and connects with at least 54 Metro-North trains each weekday, up from 25 last year. The new weekend and holiday service will run from 7:45 a.m. to 8:52 p.m. and will connect to 27 trains between 8:15 a.m. and 8:23 p.m.

The buses are timed to allow passengers to seamlessly connect with trains traveling to and from New York City. The bus schedule is available online, along with additional information. More importantly, the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Shuttle will remain complimentary for all passengers through the end of 2026.

U.S. Representative Pat Ryan said, “This is an exciting moment for our Orange County community, and for the Hudson Valley as a whole. We’ve been fighting for years for better West-of-Hudson transit options, and this expanded service makes real progress towards the transit system our community deserves – one that is faster, cheaper and better equipped to handle the needs of our growing community. I look forward to working with my fellow Advisory Committee members on more exciting opportunities for Hudson Valley connectivity.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “NYSDOT has heeded Governor Hochul’s call for every state agency to find new and innovative ways to make life more affordable for New Yorkers, and this expanded bus shuttle service between Newburgh and Beacon achieves that objective, making it easier and more affordable for Hudson Valley residents to have full access to reliable transit services west of the Hudson River. New York State DOT is thrilled to expand service to include weekends and holidays and, even better, it remains complimentary until the end of this year.”

New York State Bridge Authority Executive Director Dr. Minosca Alcantara said, “In addition to carrying one of the Northeast's busiest interstate highways, the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge has evolved into a vital multimodal transportation link for the Hudson Valley and the surrounding region. Thanks to Governor Hochul's leadership and her commitment to expanding the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Shuttle, residents, commuters, and visitors now have greater access to jobs, education, recreation, and rail connections to destinations throughout the Hudson Valley and New York City. This investment reflects a broader vision for transportation—one that expands mobility, creates opportunity, strengthens regional connections and helps our communities thrive.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Our region needs more transportation options, and the return of weekend and holiday shuttle service linked with Metro-North is a major win that restores an important connection that’s long been part of our transit network. This service will make it easier for people to travel throughout the Hudson Valley while supporting our local economies, and I thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to bringing back this vital link and investing in the transit connections our communities need.”

The expansion of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Shuttle is part of Governor Hochul’s commitment to improve transportation options for Hudson Valley commuters. Last October, Governor Hochul announced the ahead-of-schedule start of faster “Super-Express” trains on Metro-North’s Hudson Line, connecting Beacon and Grand Central in 73 minutes and saving daily riders an hour every week.

The Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Shuttle uses the New York State Bridge Authority’s Newburgh-Beacon Bridge, which has carried Interstate 84 across the Hudson River since 1963 and was expanded in 1980 with the addition of a second span. The Newburgh-Beacon Bridge’s south span, which carries eastbound I-84 traffic toward Beacon, offers a pedestrian and bicycling path, separated from traffic and open 24/7. Access on the west side is from Grand Avenue in Newburgh, while access on the east side is from Route 9D in Beacon, immediately south of the Exit 41 ramp and north of Van Ness Road.

In February, the New York State Department of Transportation launched a comprehensive study to improve regional transit coordination and cross-county connections in the Hudson Valley for commuters living west of the Hudson River. The West of Hudson Transit Study will center on service improvements to bus networks, including local routes, regional commuter bus service, and microtransit. It will also review ferry services and transit bus enhancements to existing rail corridors.

A stakeholder advisory group for the West of Hudson Transit Study, chaired by Congressman Pat Ryan, will be convened to give guidance and feedback over the course of the study:

Congressman Pat Ryan (Chair)

Ken Zebrowski, President, Rockland Business Council

Conor Eckert, President & CEO, Orange County Partnership

Dr. Kris Young, President SUNY Orange

Dr. Darrell Wheeler, President, SUNY New Paltz

Alexandra Obremski, President & CEO, Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress

Dennis Doyle, Director, Ulster County Planning Department

Todd Diorio, President, Hudson Valley Building and Construction Trades Council

Melissa Everett, Executive Director of Sustainable Hudson Valley

In addition to the input from the Stakeholder Advisory Committee, the West of Hudson Transit Study will also include a robust stakeholder and public engagement component to ensure that the feedback and priorities of local communities and the public are heard.

About the Department of Transportation:

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

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