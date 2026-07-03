Governor Kathy Hochul today directed 17 New York State landmarks to illuminate red, white and blue this evening, July 4, 2026 in observance of the 250th anniversary of America’s founding. Governor Hochul also issued a proclamation to commemorate the 250th Independence Day in the State of New York.

“America’s fight for independence was shaped by the critical role that New York played in our nation's founding,” Governor Hochul said. “We are excited to welcome the tens of thousands of people who will be visiting our state to celebrate this momentous occasion with us, and we look forward to writing the next chapter of our history together.”

Find a list of events happening across New York State in honor of the nation’s semiquincentennial. Additionally, the following 17 landmarks will be lit red, white and blue in recognition of the 250th Anniversary of America’s founding: