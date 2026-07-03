Fireworks Safety Tips Ahead of July 4th

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to prioritize safety as they prepare for the July 4th holiday and the nation's 250th anniversary. In collaboration with the New York Department of State's Division of Consumer Protection, the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services' Office of Fire Prevention and Control, and the New York State Department of Health, Governor Hochul shared the following safety tips to ensure a secure celebration of Independence Day, particularly when using legal sparkling devices.

"While fireworks are a beautiful part of celebrating Independence Day and our nation's 250th, safety must come first," Governor Hochul said. "Let's leave fireworks to the professionals and enjoy the many spectacular displays across our state, including at the State Capitol. Let our unity be the brightest spark, illuminating a celebration of safety and shared pride!"

Fireworks pose a significant risk, causing thousands of injuries each year, particularly among young people. These accidents are most common in the weeks surrounding the July 4th holiday.

According to the Consumer Protection Safety Commission (CPSC), there were 15 reported fireworks-related deaths last year, most of which involved misuse or device misfire/malfunction. Approximately 13,000 people were injured by fireworks in 2025 and there were an estimated 1,300 emergency room treated injuries involving sparklers. The 15-to-24 age group accounted for most reported injuries. The most frequently injured body parts were hands and fingers (35 percent) and head, face, and ears (22 percent). Burns were the most common injury, making up 38 percent of all emergency room visits.

Common causes of fireworks-related injuries are:

A firecracker with a fast fuse explodes before it can be thrown.

A misguided rocket strikes a bystander.

Someone approaches a firecracker when it has not yet exploded.

In 2024, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks started more than 34,000 fires, including 3,246 structure fires, 857 vehicle fires, 29,517 outside fires, and 459 unclassified fires. These fires caused $98 million in direct property damage.

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “This 4th of July will be filled with friends and family gatherings, BBQs, and fireworks. And with the nation’s 250th anniversary, there is no doubt this year’s activities will be even bigger. In a typical year, the biggest threats to safety during this holiday are often very close to home, as it sees some of the highest numbers of accidents. That’s why we want to make sure the time-honored holiday tradition of fireworks is done safely by following these basic safety tips. Happy 4th, New York!”

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Terry O’Leary said, "Fireworks can be dangerous and that is why you should keep it to the professionals this holiday weekend. As we celebrate America's 250th anniversary, I encourage everyone to do so safely and exercise caution as nobody wants to spend their holiday in the emergency room or get a visit from the fire department."

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, "July 4th celebrations are meant for spending time with family and friends, not for visiting the emergency room due to a preventable fireworks injury. Especially with more activities going on this holiday related to the nation’s 250th birthday, it is important to stress that fireworks can be extremely dangerous. I encourage New Yorkers to enjoy the numerous public fireworks displays in their communities and avoid risking injury by putting on home fireworks shows."

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “As we mark the 250th anniversary of our country’s founding, New Yorkers will once again gather this July 4th to celebrate with spectacular professional fireworks displays. The New York State Department of Labor is committed to ensuring these events are safe and enjoyable for all by conducting thorough inspections of fireworks display operations throughout the state in advance of the holiday and throughout the year.”

The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) oversees the licensing of the state's 382 certified pyrotechnicians and inspects their storage and safety operations. Additionally, NYSDOL ensures compliance by conducting thorough inspections of hundreds of pyrotechnic shows each year throughout the state. To learn more about the regulations for pyrotechnics permits, visit the webpage.

FIREWORKS — WHAT’S PERMITTED AND WHAT’S NOT IN NEW YORK STATE

What’s Permitted:

Sale of sparkling devices by registered sellers from June 1 until July 5 annually.

Sparkling devices are ground-based or handheld sparking devices that produce a shower of colored sparks or colored flame, crackling or whistling noise and smoke. They do not launch into the air.

The possession and use of sparkling devices is PERMITTED in cities with populations of less than one million people and as permitted by local law. Be sure to check that sparkling devices are legal in your city, town, or county as local laws may differ. You can contact your local sheriff’s office to ask whether your area allows the use of sparkling devices.

Users must be 18 years or older to use sparkling devices.

What’s Not Permitted:

The possession and use of sparkling devices in cities with populations of more than one million people and where prohibited by local law, including New York City and the following counties: Albany, Columbia, Nassau, Orange (prohibited in the Cities of Middletown and Newburgh only), Richmond, Schenectady, Suffolk, Warren, and Westchester.

Fireworks and dangerous fireworks, including firecrackers, bottle rockets, roman candles, spinners and aerial devices, are illegal statewide, except for displays conducted by authorized individuals as permitted by law.

Tips for Using Sparkling Devices Safely:

Children and sparklers are a dangerous combination. Never allow children to play with or ignite combustible items, including sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. This is hot enough to melt some metals.

Never throw or point sparkling devices toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials. Always follow the instructions on the packaging.

Keep a bucket of water handy.

Make sure the person lighting sparkling devices wears eye protection.

Light only one sparkling device at a time.

Never try to re-light or pick up sparkling devices that have not ignited fully.

Always use sparkling devices outdoors — never light them inside.

Store sparkling devices in a cool, dry place away from children and pets.

If you are impaired by alcohol, don’t use sparkling devices.

The best way to prevent injury is to avoid illegal fireworks. When watching professional displays, use earplugs, keep a safe distance, and leave pets at home. For pets anxious about fireworks, consult your veterinarian.

Sales of sparkling devices by certified permanent and specialty retailers can only take place during the year from June 1 to July 5 and sales of sparkling devices by certified temporary stands or tents can only occur from June 20 to July 5. Find a list of registered sparkling device vendors and a video about avoiding injuries from fireworks.

Adults are encouraged to provide children and teens with non-flammable alternatives to sparkling devices, which can be easily found at most retail stores including glow sticks and LED Items.

About the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection

Follow the New York Department of State on Facebook, X and Instagram and check in every Tuesday for more practical tips that educate and empower New York consumers on a variety of topics. Sign up to receive consumer alerts directly to your email or phone.

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection provides voluntary mediation between a consumer and a business when a consumer has been unsuccessful at reaching a resolution on their own. The Consumer Assistance Helpline (1-800-697-1220) is available Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm, excluding State Holidays, and consumer complaints can be filed at any time. The Division can also be reached via X at @NYSConsumer or Facebook.

About the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services provides leadership, coordination and support for efforts to prevent, protect against, prepare for, respond to, and recover from terrorism, natural disasters, threats, fires and other emergencies. For more information, visit the DHSES Facebook page, follow@NYSDHSES on X, or visit dhses.ny.gov.

Get real time emergency and weather alert texts delivered directly to your phone. Text your county or borough of residence to 333111 to enroll now. Learn more at dhses.ny.gov/emergency-alerts.

About the New York State Department of Health

The New York State Department of Health has been overseeing the health, safety, and well-being of New Yorkers since 1901 — from vaccinations to utilizing new developments in science as critical tools in the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases. In the face of today's new public health challenges and evolving health care system, health equity is fundamental to everything we do to help all people achieve optimal physical, mental, and social well-being.