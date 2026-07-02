GRDA sharing important lake condition information, special boating rules

Jul 02, 2026

Ahead of what is typically the busiest weekend on its lakes, the Grand River Dam Authority is sharing some important information for those who plan to visit Grand Lake or Lake Hudson for the July 4 holiday.

On Wednesday, July 1, the GRDA Ecosystems & Watershed Management Department announced its most recent water sampling of the lakes, conducted earlier in the week, showed no elevated levels of E. coli that would initiate an advisory. Due to this all clear, GRDA will not have any swimming advisories in place for the lakes over the weekend.

For those planning to attend the large Duck Creek fireworks show on Saturday evening (July 4), the GRDA Police are sharing the following special Duck Creek rules. Not only are these rules in place to help promote safe outings on a busy section of the lake, but they also help facilitate the aerobatic air show, to be held in Duck Creek, prior to the fireworks.

Those rules are as follows:

On the actual day of the Duck Creek Fireworks (Saturday, July 4), all watercrafts shall operate at “idle” and avoid producing a wake at all times in Duck Creek (all day, all night).

Boats may anchor in Duck Creek. However, all boats must anchor outside of the FAA approved “air box” prior to and during the aerobatic air show. The air box will be marked with large red buoys.

After the air show, the “air box” will be removed and the waterway reopened, allowing ample time for boats to get into position prior to the fireworks.

The FAA is also establishing a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) 5-mile sterile zone around the air show, which prohibits all unauthorized aircraft, drones, and kites from entering the area.

While the large Duck Creek fireworks display and air show will take place on Saturday, July 4, several other fireworks displays will take place on the lake a night earlier, on Friday, July 3. Boaters planning to attend any of these shows need to be mindful of the large amount of boat traffic expected on the water.

Keep your distance, a minimum of 50 feet while moving across the water.

Make sure all navigational lights are working properly.

Remember, nighttime speed on Grand Lake is 25MPH.

Do not use docking lights on open water, as it can blind other vessel operators

Watch out for other boaters, take your time, and follow the navigational rules.

Additionally, the GRDA Police urge all boaters to boat safe, smart, and sober. Here are some important tips to keep in mind:

Wear a life jacket.

Before hitting the water, check the weather conditions. Do not get caught on the water in a storm that could have been avoided.

Prepare for the weather, drink plenty of water and stay hydrated.

Before leaving the dock, know the stability, load capability, and handling of the vessel. Remember, every boat is different.

Airplane pilots file a flight plan; boaters need a float plan. Tell someone responsible where the group is going and when they expect to return.

Do not drink and boat. Most lake accidents are alcohol related. Do not become a statistic.

Have a designated operator, who is not drinking, to operate the vessel.

Have a proper lookout while underway, moving in the water.

Use common sense, take your time, and watch out for other vessels.

If you have an emergency on the water, call 911.

Finally, since both Grand and Hudson Lakes will be at elevated levels over the weekend, due to recent heavy inflows into the Grand River System, boater are urged to keep the following information in mind:

Higher lake levels can mean more driftwood and debris floating in the water. Please be on the lookout as you are boating.

While recent surveys show the main channel of Grand Lake is mostly clear south of Sailboat Bridge, boaters are still urged to keep a good lookout while underway. It is possible for some debris to reenter main bodies of water, with water flows.

Be mindful of your wake. When lake levels are elevated, boat wakes can roll up onto neighboring properties and cause damage to areas that are normally above the water line. All boat operators are responsible for their wakes.

Be mindful of the changing shoreline topography that occurs when lake levels are elevated. Use extreme caution and avoid unfamiliar areas of the shoreline.

Please observe the buoys designating the floodgate spillway areas on Grand and Hudson and allow plenty of distance between those locations and your boat.

Do not go into spillway areas below the dam. It is against the law to enter floodwater discharge. Besides, the swift water can be very dangerous.

Due to open floodgates on the main Pensacola Dam spillway, the swimming area and boat ramp at Lakeside State Park in Disney will be closed.

If you need emergency assistance on the water, the GRDA Police Department encourages you to call 911.