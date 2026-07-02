Auditor Fitzpatrick issues closeout audit of Governor's Office
07/02/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.
A
new report from Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick gives the Office of
Governor a "fair" rating while making several recommendations for the
office to improve in areas such as record retention and travel policies. The
audit, which is the 57th report released by the State Auditor's Office in the
2026 calendar year, focuses on a period of time when Mike Parson served as
governor.
The
audit found the governor's office did not always maintain documentation
indicating the purpose of state-paid trips, and paid travel costs for the
governor for non-business purposes that did not appear necessary to office
operations or a reasonable use of state funds. The report documents 174 trips
on state aircraft during the audit period that were paid by the governor's
office, with costs totaling $375,160. For these flights, records did not
specify the purpose of the flight and indicated only a general purpose, such as
"Flight for Governor Parson." Audit staff reviewed media advisories
and releases and compared them to flight records and could not identify a
specific purpose for state business for 58 of the 174 trips. The report also
documents 16 flights to various destinations in the state for purposes that
included book signing events for the governor's commemorative biography. The
audit report notes for all but one of the trips the governor participated in
various other activities in addition to the book signing events. The report
also found a December 2023 flight to the Cotton Bowl football game violated
state travel policy by including spouses of governor's office employees.
The
report also identifies payments to top level employees for compensatory time in
violation of state policy. Specifically, the office made compensatory time
payments to 4 top level employees on two occasions totaling $28,058. The report
notes proper authorization and explanation of the unusual circumstances justifying
compensatory time payments to top level employees is needed to demonstrate the
payments are not bonuses in violation of the Missouri Constitution. The office
also provided tuition reimbursements to employees for coursework and fees that
were not allowed by office policy and/or state policy, and/or not approved in
accordance with office and state policies. During the audit period, 3 employees
received 12 total payments for tuition reimbursements totaling $30,449.
Another
finding in the report focuses on the failure of the governor's office to
completely archive records with the State Archives for the former governor's
tenure as required by state law. Personnel from the former and current
administration of the governor's office and personnel from the Office of
Administration could not locate and provide copies of those records for the
audit. Records not provided included the former governor's calendar, some
office policies and an employee manual, Sunshine Law request logs, and an
internal control plan.
Other
findings in the report include inappropriately used appropriations intended for
governor's office operations to subsidize the expenditures of other agencies
totaling approximately $472,000 in fiscal year 2024, a lack of adequate
measures to minimize staff travel costs and comply with the State Travel
Policy, and inconsistent documentation to support the business purpose and
costs of food served at events hosted by the Governor, as required by state
policy.
The
closeout audit for the Office of Governor is available here.
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