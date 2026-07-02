Texas Voluntary Marginal Conventional Well Plugging Program (TxMCW) Opens Vendor Solicitation Period

The Texas Voluntary Marginal Conventional Well Plugging Program (TxMCW) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit and select one or more contractors to perform necessary plugging and abandonment of marginal conventional wells (MCWs).

Prospective vendors can access submission requirements, instructions, and evaluation criteria in the full RFP document .

Please note that the purpose of this solicitation is exclusively to solicit vendors capable of performing plugging and abandonment work. TxMCW anticipates opening a separate application period to identify and select marginal conventional wells for plugging and abandonment in the coming months.

Questions from RFP respondents for the Q&A period are due by 2 p.m. CT, July 17, 2026. RFP responses are due by 2 p.m. CT, Aug. 31, 2026.

About TxMCW

With $134.1 million in funding, TxMCW’s goal is to reduce harmful air emissions and pollutants by permanently plugging and abandoning marginal conventional wells. TxMCW is a program of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

Visit the TxMCW webpage for more information or to sign up for updates. For questions, contact us by phone at 512-239-4950 or by email at TxMCW@tceq.texas.gov.