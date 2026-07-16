TCEQ approves fines totaling $1,624,140

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality approved penalties totaling $1,376,186 against 54 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: 12 air quality, three industrial wastewater discharges, five multi-media, 10 municipal wastewater discharges, five petroleum storage tanks, 13 public water systems, one utility, and two water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one petroleum storage tank, one public water system, and one water quality.

In addition, on July 7 and July 14, the executive director approved penalties totaling $247,954 against 53 entities.

Agenda items from yesterday’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for July 30, 2026. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.